2023 Annual Meeting: New Leadership: Embracing Excellence and Shaping the Future

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vibrant June weekend in Nashville came to a close, leaving behind an atmosphere filled with energy and excitement. The exquisite Grand Hyatt Nashville served as the backdrop for the highly anticipated 2023 National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) Annual Meeting, where a group of esteemed professionals gathered to celebrate and learn.

The choice of the Grand Hyatt Nashville as the venue received resounding approval, perfectly encapsulating the spirit and charm that make Music City a cultural hub.

Against this luxurious backdrop, the NAPIA Annual Meeting provided attendees with invaluable educational sessions. Industry experts led discussions on a wide range of topics, equipping participants with the insights and tools necessary for success. From enlightening sessions on ethical solicitation and business development practices to the exploration of alternative dispute resolution, each session left attendees inspired and ready to navigate their professional journeys.

One of the event's highlights was the gripping mock mediation, which offered participants a firsthand experience of the complexities and challenges involved in resolving insurance disputes. Led by renowned facilitators, this interactive session fostered camaraderie and emphasized the importance of effective communication, negotiation skills, and proper documentation in the field of public insurance adjusting.

As the meeting ended, NAPIA expressed deep gratitude to outgoing President Clay Morrison and the entire leadership team for their dedicated service throughout the year. Simultaneously, they eagerly introduced the newly elected Officers and Directors for the 2023-2024 term, a talented group ready to lead the organization to new heights.

Guiding the organization for the '23/24 year is President Chris Aldrich of Andrew K. Knox & Company, NJ, bringing extensive experience and exceptional leadership to the forefront. Joining President Aldrich are industry advocates including First Vice President Matthew Blumkin of Greenspan Company Adjusters International, CA; Second Vice President Robert Joslin of Hawaii Public Adjusters, HI; Third Vice President Justin Skipton of Skipton Claims Management, AZ; Fourth Vice President Alice Young of Brown - O'Haver Public Adjusters, OK; and Treasurer Tim Woodard of Eclipse Claims Consulting, TX and the newest elected officer Secretary Ray Altieri III of Altieri Insurance Consultants, FL.

NAPIA is also pleased to announce four new members elected to serve on the '23/24 Board of Directors. These individuals were nominated based on past and current NAPIA Leadership recommendation, given their involvement, their professionalism and current leadership's confidence in representing NAPIA and the Public Adjusting profession. Joining the NAPIA Board of Directors is Brett Cohen of Clarke & Cohen, PA; Stephanie Lee, of Coppermark Public Adjusters, OK; Josh Benton of AmeriClaims, NC; and Jaeson Taylor, of Alex N. Sill Company, OH.

As attendees bid farewell to the Grand Hyatt Nashville, they departed with newfound knowledge, valuable connections, and a renewed sense of purpose. The 2023 NAPIA Annual Meeting served as a catalyst for excellence, shaping the future of public insurance adjusting.

