2023 Annual Single Cell-Omics Conference: Scrutinizing the Innovative Research in Single-Cell Omics (London, United Kingdom - October 9-10, 2023)

18 Aug, 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2nd Annual Single Cell-Omics Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Scrutinizing the Innovative Research in Single-Cell Omics

The conference will assimilate diverse sessions on a broad perspective of novel research and development in the field of multi-omics research. The event encompasses Researchers, Scientists from top universities and pharmaceutical companies from all around the globe and provides the platform to share knowledge with academic peers and present their research papers and reports.

The fundamentals of Single Cell have proven to be an indispensable resource in the sphere of medical research and new diagnostic strategies. Recent advances in single-cell technologies have opened new opportunities to signify the intra-tumour cell heterogeneity, identify rare cell kinds, degrees of mutation, and ultimately guide diagnosis and treatment options.

Omics technologies helps in comprehensive examination of genome biology (Genomics), proteins (Proteomics) and RNA molecules (Transcriptomics) which in turn are used for drug discovery and development. Thus, these single cell omics prospects are much anticipated to revolutionise our adequacy to understand the magnitude of omics diversity occurring in our biological systems.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Key Highlights:

  • Single-cell genomic analysis for cancer/cellular heterogeneity
  • Single Cell Transcriptional Profiling, Digital spatial profiling
  • Spatial Single cell genome analysis - Sequencing application
  • Single-Cell phenotyping
  • Application of multiplex imaging - Single cell and tissue imaging
  • Current & Emerging Tools and Data Analysis in Single Cell Omics
  • Single Cell Analysis in Drug Discovery & Development - Sample Preparation and Processing
  • Microfluidics Tools for Single Cell Analysis
  • Cancer Biomarker discovery
  • Nanopore Technology - A Potential Application in Functional Genomics

Why Attend?

  • Witness live action how Single-Cell Omics technology is revolutionizing the future of Biomedical Research
  • Quality insights and cohesiveness of key issues with respect to Single-Cell to be addressed
  • Discover the different avenues in the application of Multi-Omics studies
  • Comprehend the current and future research avenues of Single-Cell Omics in drug discovery and development
  • Discuss the emerging technologies and opportunities with cutting-edge strategies
  • Opportunity for one-on-one networking with the delegates and extend professional competency

Who Should Attend:

  • Industry: Pharma/Therapeutic Companies/Start Up's
  • CEOs, CMO's, CSO's, COO's, Presidents, Vice Presidents, Directors, Managing Directors, Head of Departments, Executive Leaders, Pharmacists, Oncologists, Geneticists, Bioinformatician, Protein Scientist, Principal Scientists, Big Data Scientists, Business Development, Regulatory and Policy Advisors, Diagnostic Laboratory Professionals, Global Leaders
  • Departments: Genomics, Proteomics, Oncology, Molecular Biology, Genetics Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, Protein science, Pharmacogenomics, Biotechnology, Data Science, Microbiologists, Virologists, Pathologists
  • Academics: Universities, Research Institutes, Hospitals
  • Head of Departments, Professors, Lecturers, Senior Scientists, Researchers, Bioinformaticians
  • Departments: Genomics, Proteomics, Oncology, Molecular Biology, Genetics Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, Protein science, Pharmacogenomics, Biotechnology, Data science, Microbiologists, Virologists, Pathologists

Agenda:

Day 1 Mon, 09-Oct-2023

  • Registration - 08:15 - 08:50
  • Welcome note - 08:50 - 08:55
  • Opening remarks by the Chairperson - 08:55 - 09:00
  • Novel Research in Single-Cell Omics Analysis
  • Single-cell genomic analysis for cancer/cellular heterogeneity - 09:00 - 09:30
  • Current Landscape of Liquid Biopsies as a Tool for Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis
  • Emmanouil Karteris, Reader in Biomedical Sciences, Brunel University - 09:30 - 10:00
  • Namocell, Low-Pressure Single Cell Dispensing to Improve Cell Viability
  • Steven Johnstone, Field Applications Scientist, EMEA FAS, Bio-Techne - 10:00 - 10:30
  • Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meeting - 10:30 - 11:20
  • Single Cell Transcriptional Profiling - 11:20 - 11:50
  • Multiplexing high-throughput proteomics analysis - 11:50 - 12:20
  • Solution Providers Presentation - 12:20 - 12:50
  • Digital spatial profiling - 12:50 - 13:20
  • Lunch and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking - 13:20 - 14:20
  • Genome-wide assessment of CRISPR/Cas9 - 14:20 - 14:50
  • Proteomics Data Analysis at the Single Cell Level - 14:50 - 15:20
  • Solution Providers Presentation - 15:20 - 15:50
  • Evening Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking - 15:50 - 16:30
  • Gene and protein expression in the tissue microenvironment - 16:30 - 17:00
  • Cancer biomarker discovery - 17:00 - 17:30
  • Application of multiplex imaging - Single-cell and tissue imaging - 17:30 - 18:00
  • Closing Remarks from the Chairperson - 18:00 - 18:00
  • Drinks Reception and Networking - 18:00 - 18:00
  • End of Day 1 - 18:00 - 18:00

Day 2 Tue, 10-Oct-2023

  • Registration - 08:15 - 08:50
  • Welcome note - 08:50 - 08:55
  • Opening remarks by the Chairperson - 08:55 - 09:00
  • Emerging Tools and Technologies in Single-Cell Omics
  • Single Cell Research with Spatial Multiomics Application - 09:00 - 09:30
  • Application of Analytical Technologies in Single-cell profiling - 09:30 - 10:00
  • Solution Providers Presentation - 10:00 - 10:30
  • Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking - 10:30 - 11:15
  • Sample preparation and Processing of Single Cell - 11:15 - 11:45
  • Application of Nanotechnology in Single Cell Analysis - 11:45 - 12:15
  • Single Cell Omics - Role of Microfluidics - 12:15 - 12:45
  • Solution Providers Presentation - 12:45 - 13:15
  • Lunch and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking - 13:15 - 14:15
  • New Avenues in Single Cell Omics - 14:15 - 14:45
  • Changing Research in Omics Data - 14:45 - 15:15
  • Closing remarks by the Chairperson - 15:15 - 15:15
  • End of Conference - 15:15 - 15:15

Speakers

Emmanouil Karteris
Reader in Biomedical Sciences, Brunel University

Steven Johnstone
Field Applications Scientist, EMEA FAS, Bio-Techne

Senior Representative, Swift Analytical

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jazms7

