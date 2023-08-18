2023 Annual Single Cell-Omics Conference: Scrutinizing the Innovative Research in Single-Cell Omics (London, United Kingdom - October 9-10, 2023)

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2nd Annual Single Cell-Omics Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Scrutinizing the Innovative Research in Single-Cell Omics

The conference will assimilate diverse sessions on a broad perspective of novel research and development in the field of multi-omics research. The event encompasses Researchers, Scientists from top universities and pharmaceutical companies from all around the globe and provides the platform to share knowledge with academic peers and present their research papers and reports.

The fundamentals of Single Cell have proven to be an indispensable resource in the sphere of medical research and new diagnostic strategies. Recent advances in single-cell technologies have opened new opportunities to signify the intra-tumour cell heterogeneity, identify rare cell kinds, degrees of mutation, and ultimately guide diagnosis and treatment options.

Omics technologies helps in comprehensive examination of genome biology (Genomics), proteins (Proteomics) and RNA molecules (Transcriptomics) which in turn are used for drug discovery and development. Thus, these single cell omics prospects are much anticipated to revolutionise our adequacy to understand the magnitude of omics diversity occurring in our biological systems.

WHAT TO EXPECT



Key Highlights:

Single-cell genomic analysis for cancer/cellular heterogeneity

Single Cell Transcriptional Profiling, Digital spatial profiling

Spatial Single cell genome analysis - Sequencing application

Single-Cell phenotyping

Application of multiplex imaging - Single cell and tissue imaging

Current & Emerging Tools and Data Analysis in Single Cell Omics

Single Cell Analysis in Drug Discovery & Development - Sample Preparation and Processing

Microfluidics Tools for Single Cell Analysis

Cancer Biomarker discovery

Nanopore Technology - A Potential Application in Functional Genomics

Why Attend?

Witness live action how Single-Cell Omics technology is revolutionizing the future of Biomedical Research

Quality insights and cohesiveness of key issues with respect to Single-Cell to be addressed

Discover the different avenues in the application of Multi-Omics studies

Comprehend the current and future research avenues of Single-Cell Omics in drug discovery and development

Discuss the emerging technologies and opportunities with cutting-edge strategies

Opportunity for one-on-one networking with the delegates and extend professional competency

Who Should Attend:

Industry: Pharma/Therapeutic Companies/Start Up's

CEOs, CMO's, CSO's, COO's, Presidents, Vice Presidents, Directors, Managing Directors, Head of Departments, Executive Leaders, Pharmacists, Oncologists, Geneticists, Bioinformatician, Protein Scientist, Principal Scientists, Big Data Scientists, Business Development, Regulatory and Policy Advisors, Diagnostic Laboratory Professionals, Global Leaders

Departments: Genomics, Proteomics, Oncology, Molecular Biology, Genetics Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, Protein science, Pharmacogenomics, Biotechnology, Data Science, Microbiologists, Virologists, Pathologists

Academics: Universities, Research Institutes, Hospitals

Head of Departments, Professors, Lecturers, Senior Scientists, Researchers, Bioinformaticians

Departments: Genomics, Proteomics, Oncology, Molecular Biology, Genetics Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, Protein science, Pharmacogenomics, Biotechnology, Data science, Microbiologists, Virologists, Pathologists

Agenda:

Day 1 Mon, 09-Oct-2023

Registration - 08:15 - 08:50

Welcome note - 08:50 - 08:55

Opening remarks by the Chairperson - 08:55 - 09:00

Novel Research in Single-Cell Omics Analysis

Single-cell genomic analysis for cancer/cellular heterogeneity - 09:00 - 09:30

Current Landscape of Liquid Biopsies as a Tool for Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

Emmanouil Karteris , Reader in Biomedical Sciences, Brunel University - 09:30 - 10:00

, Reader in Biomedical Sciences, Brunel University - 09:30 - 10:00 Namocell, Low-Pressure Single Cell Dispensing to Improve Cell Viability

Steven Johnstone , Field Applications Scientist, EMEA FAS , Bio-Techne - 10:00 - 10:30

, Field Applications Scientist, , Bio-Techne - 10:00 - 10:30 Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meeting - 10:30 - 11:20

Single Cell Transcriptional Profiling - 11:20 - 11:50

Multiplexing high-throughput proteomics analysis - 11:50 - 12:20

Solution Providers Presentation - 12:20 - 12:50

Digital spatial profiling - 12:50 - 13:20

Lunch and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking - 13:20 - 14:20

Genome-wide assessment of CRISPR/Cas9 - 14:20 - 14:50

Proteomics Data Analysis at the Single Cell Level - 14:50 - 15:20

Solution Providers Presentation - 15:20 - 15:50

Evening Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking - 15:50 - 16:30

Gene and protein expression in the tissue microenvironment - 16:30 - 17:00

Cancer biomarker discovery - 17:00 - 17:30

Application of multiplex imaging - Single-cell and tissue imaging - 17:30 - 18:00

Closing Remarks from the Chairperson - 18:00 - 18:00

Drinks Reception and Networking - 18:00 - 18:00

End of Day 1 - 18:00 - 18:00

Day 2 Tue, 10-Oct-2023

Registration - 08:15 - 08:50

Welcome note - 08:50 - 08:55

Opening remarks by the Chairperson - 08:55 - 09:00

Emerging Tools and Technologies in Single-Cell Omics

Single Cell Research with Spatial Multiomics Application - 09:00 - 09:30

Application of Analytical Technologies in Single-cell profiling - 09:30 - 10:00

Solution Providers Presentation - 10:00 - 10:30

Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking - 10:30 - 11:15

Sample preparation and Processing of Single Cell - 11:15 - 11:45

Application of Nanotechnology in Single Cell Analysis - 11:45 - 12:15

Single Cell Omics - Role of Microfluidics - 12:15 - 12:45

Solution Providers Presentation - 12:45 - 13:15

Lunch and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking - 13:15 - 14:15

New Avenues in Single Cell Omics - 14:15 - 14:45

Changing Research in Omics Data - 14:45 - 15:15

Closing remarks by the Chairperson - 15:15 - 15:15

End of Conference - 15:15 - 15:15

Speakers

Emmanouil Karteris

Reader in Biomedical Sciences, Brunel University

Steven Johnstone

Field Applications Scientist, EMEA FAS, Bio-Techne

Senior Representative, Swift Analytical

