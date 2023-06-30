2023 Arizona Burn Center "Streets of Fire" Report Highlights Dangers of Extreme Heat

85 patients hospitalized in 2022 from contact burns

PHOENIX, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The onset of extreme summer temperatures in Arizona brings renewed warnings from surgeons at the Arizona Burn Center – Valleywise Health about serious burn injuries from outside surfaces that can reach 180 degrees Fahrenheit.

Last year, the Arizona Burn Center recorded 85 admissions from heat-related burn injuries in June, July and August. Seven of those patients died from their injuries. Some of the individuals came to the hospital hyperthermic – with body temperatures of over 108 degrees.

Burns covered from 5% to 23% of the individuals' bodies. Even though most patients did not have large burns, many were severely ill:

  • 33% required ICU care, and of those, 70% required mechanical ventilation.
  • The average number of surgeries was two per patient, with one patient requiring 18 surgeries.
  • On average, the patients remained hospitalized for 16 days.

"The Arizona Burn Center treats an alarming number of patients with life-threatening burns from Arizona's extreme heat. These injuries are serious but preventable. With this report, we hope to raise awareness of the dangers of hot surfaces like asphalt and concrete," said Dr. Kevin Foster, Arizona Burn Center Director.

The age range of those treated last year was from 24 to 91, with the average age of 54. Sixty percent were white; 22% Latino; 9% Native American and 8% Black. Twenty-six percent were unsheltered.

Many of those who survived faced significant challenges:

  • 69% required additional care and were discharged to another facility for post-acute care.
  • 25% required additional hospitalizations.
  • 26% were able to return home at time of discharge.

About Valleywise Health 

Located in Phoenix, Arizona and named one of the 100 Top Hospitals in the nation by IBM Watson Health in 2020, Valleywise Health (formerly Maricopa Integrated Health System) has a proud tradition of being the community safety net health care system with a mission and commitment to serving the underserved. Valleywise Health consists of Valleywise Health Medical Center, Arizona's only public teaching hospital, Level 1 trauma center with ability to treat adults and children and Arizona's only nationally verified Burn Center serving the entire Southwestern United States. Other services include primary HIV care at the McDowell and Peoria health centers, the Refugee Women's Health Clinic, three behavioral health centers, and 11 community health centers. To learn more, please visit ValleywiseHealth.org.

