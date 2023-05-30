2023 "Belt and Road Initiative" Youth Sports Exchange Week was held in Huai'an, Jiangsu

HUAIAN, China, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 27, nearly 300 youths from 48 countries and regions gathered in Huai'an, Jiangsu to participate in sports and cultural exchange activities such as 3X3 basketball match and foot orienteering activity. The organizer hopes to fully demonstrate the youthful vigor and demeanor of international young friends through this exchange week, and use sports as a medium to let them feel the charm of Jiangsu and the city of canals, understand Jiangsu better, and experience the beauty and joy of sports, according to the organizing committee of 2023 "Belt and Road Initiative" Sports Exchange Week.

3X3 basketball players in the "Belt and Road Initiative" Sports Exchange Week
The "Belt and Road Initiative" Sports Exchange Week (Jiangsu) has been successfully held for four consecutive sessions since its inception in 2020, and has become one of the important brand activities of Jiangsu's "Belt and Road Initiative" cultural exchanges. The "Belt and Road Initiative" Youth Sports Exchange Week will continue to build a platform for youth sports exchanges in countries and regions, deepen the friendship between international youths through sports, and promote cultural exchanges, cultural integration and people-to-people bonds in different countries and regions.

Caption: 3X3 basketball players in the "Belt and Road Initiative" Sports Exchange Week

