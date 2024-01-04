2023 Benchmark Study of 5G Four Component Carrier in Rural America: Summary Level Information, FDD-TDD Coverage Extension, Impact of Mobility on SRS-based Beamforming, Fixed Wireless Access

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Volume 35: American Broadband - a Benchmark Study of 5G Four Component Carrier in Rural America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher just completed its 35th 5G benchmark study. For this endeavor they collaborated with Accuver Americas and Spirent Communications to conduct an independent benchmark study of 5G 4CC using T-Mobile's commercial 5G network in rural South Carolina, where Ericsson the RAN infrastructure supplier.

Highlights of the Report include the following:

Acknowledgements

This study was conducted in collaboration with Accuver Americas (XCAL-M and XCAP) and Spirent Communications (Umetrix Data). The publisher is responsible for the data collection and all analysis and commentary provided in this report.

Methodology

The study used a Galaxy S23 smartphone to test the downlink performance in a cluster of 10 Gbps cell sites that had 1180 MHz of Band n41, 220 MHz of Band n25, and 220 MHz of Band n71. The publisher primarily performed drive tests along the rural roads as well as in the suburban neighborhoods, which were ideal for a fixed wireless access (FWA) service offering.

FWA is for Real

It wasn't so much the "what" (1 Gbps average, 2.2 Gbps peak) or the "how" (5G 4CC), but the "where" that was impressive. Without question, there was far more 5G network capacity than the operator needed for mobile broadband, meaning the cell sites were recently upgraded to target FWA services to the surrounding homes and businesses. We discuss.

FDD-TDD CA

In addition to looking at overall performance, the publisher took the opportunity to look at the benefits of FDD-TDD CA, namely the use of a lower frequency 5G carrier as the primary cell to extend Band n41 coverage and improve throughput in poor coverage scenarios. We quantify the gains.

SRS-based Beamforming

The study revisits the benefits of SRS-based beamforming for improving end-user data speeds and MU-MIMO in low-mobility scenarios. It quantifies the gains and the relationship between mobility and SRS accuracy.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Key Observations

3.0 Detailed Results and Analysis

3.1 Summary Level Information

3.2 FDD-TDD Coverage Extension

3.3 Impact of Mobility on SRS-based Beamforming

3.4 Fixed Wireless Access

4.0 Test Methodology

5.0 Final Thoughts

Companies Mentioned

Accuver Americas

Spirent Communications

Samsung

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwdb7i

