2023 Benchmark Study of 5G Four Component Carrier in Rural America: Summary Level Information, FDD-TDD Coverage Extension, Impact of Mobility on SRS-based Beamforming, Fixed Wireless Access

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Jan, 2024, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Volume 35: American Broadband - a Benchmark Study of 5G Four Component Carrier in Rural America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher just completed its 35th 5G benchmark study. For this endeavor they collaborated with Accuver Americas and Spirent Communications to conduct an independent benchmark study of 5G 4CC using T-Mobile's commercial 5G network in rural South Carolina, where Ericsson the RAN infrastructure supplier.

Highlights of the Report include the following:

Acknowledgements

This study was conducted in collaboration with Accuver Americas (XCAL-M and XCAP) and Spirent Communications (Umetrix Data). The publisher is responsible for the data collection and all analysis and commentary provided in this report.

Methodology

The study used a Galaxy S23 smartphone to test the downlink performance in a cluster of 10 Gbps cell sites that had 1180 MHz of Band n41, 220 MHz of Band n25, and 220 MHz of Band n71. The publisher primarily performed drive tests along the rural roads as well as in the suburban neighborhoods, which were ideal for a fixed wireless access (FWA) service offering.

FWA is for Real

It wasn't so much the "what" (1 Gbps average, 2.2 Gbps peak) or the "how" (5G 4CC), but the "where" that was impressive. Without question, there was far more 5G network capacity than the operator needed for mobile broadband, meaning the cell sites were recently upgraded to target FWA services to the surrounding homes and businesses. We discuss.

FDD-TDD CA

In addition to looking at overall performance, the publisher took the opportunity to look at the benefits of FDD-TDD CA, namely the use of a lower frequency 5G carrier as the primary cell to extend Band n41 coverage and improve throughput in poor coverage scenarios. We quantify the gains.

SRS-based Beamforming

The study revisits the benefits of SRS-based beamforming for improving end-user data speeds and MU-MIMO in low-mobility scenarios. It quantifies the gains and the relationship between mobility and SRS accuracy.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Key Observations

3.0 Detailed Results and Analysis
3.1 Summary Level Information
3.2 FDD-TDD Coverage Extension
3.3 Impact of Mobility on SRS-based Beamforming
3.4 Fixed Wireless Access

4.0 Test Methodology

5.0 Final Thoughts

Companies Mentioned

  • Accuver Americas
  • Spirent Communications
  • Samsung

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwdb7i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Rocket and Missile Market Research Report 2023-2028: Opportunities in Miniaturization, Rising Adoption of Ai, New-Generation Air and Missile Defense Systems, and Hybrid Rockets and Missiles

Global Rocket and Missile Market Research Report 2023-2028: Opportunities in Miniaturization, Rising Adoption of Ai, New-Generation Air and Missile Defense Systems, and Hybrid Rockets and Missiles

The "Global Rocket and Missile Market by Product (Missiles, Rockets & Torpedoes), Speed (Subsonic, Supersonic, Hypersonic), Propulsion Type (Solid,...
Digital Wallets Platform Analysis, Key Trends and Market Forecasts 2023-2028: Top 15 Competitor Leaderboard Analysis

Digital Wallets Platform Analysis, Key Trends and Market Forecasts 2023-2028: Top 15 Competitor Leaderboard Analysis

The "Digital Wallets: Platform Analysis, Key Trends and Market Forecasts 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.