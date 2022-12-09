2023 Best Documentary in Consideration We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura

Also Eligible for Best Original Song "We Are Art"

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The feature-length documentary, We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura, is the only Italian documentary feature that qualified for consideration for the 2023 Academy Awards® in the Best Documentary Feature (Trailer https://youtu.be/J0i5EUUn1UI) and Best Original Song categories, according to Annalaura di Luggo, the film's creator. (Original song video https://youtu.be/GGFemiC9YfQ)

The Original song "We Are Art" was nominated as Best song in a Documentary by the Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

https://www.hmmawards.com/2022-hmma-nominations/

Installation at the National Archeological Museum of Naples. (Photos: Annydi Productions) Collaborators Annalaura di Luggo and Stanley Isaacs with "Colloculi"

The Multimedia Installation "Colloculi" (its creation was documented in the film) is currently on display at the National Archeological Museum of Naples and has hundreds of viewers lined up every day because of its unique viewer experience - when you step in front of it, you become part of the work of art through the use of special cameras that capture the viewer's image which transports them into "Colloculi," so that every person who views "Collooculi" has a singular, one of a kind experience. As such, everyone becomes art... we all are art.

In order for viewers from around the world to enjoy "Colloculi," it is scheduled to begin a Global tour in 2023, moving from Naples to Rome and Milan and then on to the US, Miami and New York in collaboration with Global Fine Art c/o ACG Gallery on High Line Nine (where starting from January 2023 Annalaura di Luggo's artwork will be on display).

The enormous success of "Colloculi" has inspired Annalaura di Luggo (Annydi Productions) and Stanley Isaacs (100% Entertainment), creators of We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura, to announce their latest film collaboration which is set to commence production in late spring 2023 in conjunction with the tour of "Colloculi."

Their new documentary, its title to be determined, will once again focus di Luggo's unique immersive, interactive artistic creations with her dedication to working on spiritual and cultural issues and social inclusion and her special commitment towards working with the blind.

In their desire to create an even more immersive and emotional experience for the viewers, di Luggo and Isaacs are exploring the addition of "live" music as a key component to the creative process and are currently in discussion with a number of award- winning music composers to lend their unique skill sets to the multisensorial project and create a "Symphony of Emotions" for the eye and ear.

And as with di Luggo and Isaacs previous collaborations, the entire creative process will be documented from inception to completion with the intent to have the viewer become a participant in the artist's creative vision.

This film marks the fourth collaboration between di Luggo and Isaacs, their previous works include We Are Art, Napoli Eden and Blind Vision. All three of these films will be distributed worldwide in 2023 by Cinedigm Entertainment.

Web site https://www.weareart.info

IMDB https://www.imdb.com/title/tt21236128/

