2023 Best Recruiters Announced

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearedJobs.Net, a veteran-owned defense and intelligence career site and job fair company, announces its fifteenth annual Best Recruiters. At each Cleared Job Fair®, job seekers vote for the employers that provide the best overall recruiting experience. The top companies at each job fair are recognized as Best Recruiters.

The 2023 Best Recruiters include:

Best Recruiters as voted by security-cleared professionals at Cleared Job Fairs.
  • Agile Defense
  • Air Force Civilian Service
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Amentum
  • Ball Aerospace
  • BDO Public Sector
  • CACI
  • Constellis
  • Deloitte
  • Evlos Technology
  • General Dynamics - IT
  • GovCIO
  • Infoblox Federal Inc.
  • Integrity Technology Consultants
  • IPTA
  • Jacobs
  • Kaizen Approach
  • L3Harris Technologies
  • Leidos
  • Lockheed Martin
  • ManTech
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Peraton
  • QED Systems, LLC
  • Raytheon

The experience job seekers have with a company's hiring process, known as the candidate experience, is an integral part of a successful recruitment strategy. Best Recruiters put the candidate experience first, create an approachable atmosphere, and engage with every job seeker, no matter their current qualifications. The Best Recruiter program gives immediate, positive feedback to these recruiters who go above and beyond to showcase why talented professionals should work for their companies.

"Reputation matters when it comes to recruiting," says Kathleen Smith, CMO, ClearedJobs.Net. "Cleared professionals are savvy candidates, and they share information about their recruiting experiences with others in the cleared community. Top recruiters know that providing a good candidate experience makes a difference in their recruiting efforts. Our 2023 Best Recruiters understand the value of a positive candidate experience, delivered on it, and the candidates noticed."

The names of the individual Best Recruiters are featured on the Best Recruiter Wall of Fame.

About ClearedJobs.Net

ClearedJobs.Net, located in Falls Church, Virginia, is a veteran-owned firm providing services and products to the security cleared community. Founded in 2001, the company produces Cleared Job Fairs®, posts online security cleared jobs, and provides industry information to assist job seekers in their career transitions.

® Cleared Job Fairs is a registered service mark of ClearedJobs.Net

