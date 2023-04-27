2023 Bike Champion of the Year Winners Announced

Bike Month begins May 1/Bike to Work Day is May 18

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days (BTWD) organizers have named the winners of the 2023 Bike Champion of the Year (BCOY) awards. Given to individuals for inspiring bicycling in their Bay Area communities, this award recognizes riders in the nine San Francisco Bay Area counties for their commitment to cycling as the primary mode of transport.

Here are the 2023 Bike Champion of the Year award winners:

Alameda County : Demorea "Truckie" Evans, part of Oakland's Roll Out Crew, believes that "It's going to take all of us to see the change that we desire to see."

: Demorea "Truckie" Evans, part of Roll Out Crew, believes that "It's going to take all of us to see the change that we desire to see." Contra Costa County : Alan Kalin , who almost single handedly made bicycling on Mount Diablo safer through a first-of-its-kind project that has become a model for biking safety across the nation.

: , who almost single handedly made bicycling on Mount Diablo safer through a first-of-its-kind project that has become a model for biking safety across the nation. Marin County : Dave Rhoads actively volunteers with the Marin County Bicycle Coalition (MCBC) and advocated for safer bicycle infrastructure and the use of bicycles as a means of transportation.

: actively volunteers with the Marin County Bicycle Coalition (MCBC) and advocated for safer bicycle infrastructure and the use of bicycles as a means of transportation. Napa County (co-winners): Violet Grove , our youngest champions ever at age 13 and a great inspiration for the future, and Donal O'Briain , who started riding his bike for transportation just about the age of Violet and has never stopped pedaling or advocating for bicycles.

(co-winners): , our youngest champions ever at age 13 and a great inspiration for the future, and , who started riding his bike for transportation just about the age of Violet and has never stopped pedaling or advocating for bicycles. San Francisco County : Hansel Palarca-Reiva, who learned to bike as an adult during the pandemic. "I know that learning to ride as an adult can be terrifying, embarrassing, and intimidating," he said. "But the joy that awaits you is truly worth the struggle, and I say all this from personal experience."

: Hansel Palarca-Reiva, who learned to bike as an adult during the pandemic. "I know that learning to ride as an adult can be terrifying, embarrassing, and intimidating," he said. "But the joy that awaits you is truly worth the struggle, and I say all this from personal experience." San Mateo County : Marin Holt founded Coastside on Bikes, connecting people who need bikes to people who have bikes that need a new home – over 200 bikes to date!

: founded Coastside on Bikes, connecting people who need bikes to people who have bikes that need a new home – over 200 bikes to date! Santa Clara County : April Beyersdorf is this year's second youngest rider as a junior in high school, and the founder of her school's Sustainable Commuting Club. The club's mission is to encourage other students to feel confident biking and taking public transit, with a goal of reducing traffic congestion and protecting the environment.

: is this year's second youngest rider as a junior in high school, and the founder of her school's Sustainable Commuting Club. The club's mission is to encourage other students to feel confident biking and taking public transit, with a goal of reducing traffic congestion and protecting the environment. Solano County : Robert "Bob" Haran, who was inspired by the kids in "Spanky and Our Gang" at age 10 to start riding and hasn't looked back since.

: Robert "Bob" Haran, who was inspired by the kids in "Spanky and Our Gang" at age 10 to start riding and hasn't looked back since. Sonoma County : Bill Petty says his morning bike commute is better than coffee, and he brings that enthusiasm to his participation as a Climate Rider with Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition's Green Fondo fundraising team and weekly rider with the Santa Rosa Taco Tuesday Ride.

Each winner will receive a Public Bikes handlebar bag from Mike's Bikes, a $50 gift card from Sports Basement, a laminated, boxed set of San Francisco Bay Trail map cards from the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG)/Bay Trail, and a picnic/stadium blanket from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC).

Don't miss Bike to Wherever Days during the entire month of May, as well as Bike to Work Day on May 18! Details can be found online at Bayareabiketowork.com. Follow us on Facebook at @biketoworkday, Twitter @BikeToWorkSFBay, and Instagram @biketoworkday_bayarea.

Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days is presented by MTC (the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area), 511 (the region's traveler information system), Amazon, and Stanford Medicine. BTWD 2022 also receives regional support from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD), and Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), as well as from many sponsors at the local level. Prizes for the Bike Champion of the Year winners were donated by the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG), MTC, Sports Basement, and Mike's Bikes .

