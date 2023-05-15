2023 Bone & Joint Health China E-commerce Market Database: Explore Parent Companies, Brands, Stores and Individual Items in Detail

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Bone & Joint Health - Douyin, China E-commerce Market Data Subscription" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database subscription gives you all the information you need on the market for bone and joint supplements in the Chinese market, as measured on the Douyin platform.



The data subscription service provides you with valuable information on consumer behavior and preferences, top-selling product categories and brands, pricing strategies, trends, and more. With The data, you can make informed decisions about market entry, product development, and marketing optimization that can help you succeed in this highly competitive industry.



Whether you're a startup looking to break into the market or an established business seeking to expand your reach and grow your profits, our China ecommerce data subscription for health supplements is a powerful tool that can help you stay ahead of the curve.



The analyst acquires product level data for each platform on a weekly basis, including sales volume, price, promotion, brand, store, link and other available information, and agregate it by month. All the data is carefully processed, classified and tagged with a selection of over 4000 brands, functions, ingredients, target user, formats, packaging, and country of origin labels.



You will be able to access the data through Qlik Sense, a powerful web-tool that gives you access to the data to explore trends and market drivers, and deep dive into brands, companies, stores, segments and product details. This is facilitated by four select dashboards which include Segments, Executive Summary, Performance Drivers and Category Details. All dashboards can be filtered through the main filters or based on your search and selections across dashboards.



Segments dashboard: Easily see the performance over time of your category and sub-categories and explore ingredients, function, format and other trends.



Executive Summary dashboard: Provides brand performance at a glance. Always have key metrics at your fingertips and understand how the market and competitors are changing.



Performance Drivers dashboard: Your cheat-sheet for all things brands. Expands upon the Executive Summary with more details. Understand who wins and who loses and what pricing strategy your competitors are driving.



Category Detail dashboard: Explore parent companies, brands, stores and individual items in detail. Product level information include product name, store, price, volume, value, platform link, etc.



Data reporting in other forms, such as monthly Excels, dedicated reports, API access are available as upgrades upon request.



This data subscription product provides monthly data releases throughout 2023, with the previous months data published by the 20th the following month. There is the option to continue the service the following years while retaining present data.



In addition, the data includes six month of history - July 2022 to December 2022. Customers also have the option to upgrade to include more history.



Key Topics Covered:



Monthly data for the respective category and subcategory (if available):

Product Name

Shop Name

Price

Sales Volume

Sales Value

Platform

URL

Tags - Brand

Function

Ingredient

Country of Origin

Format

Package

Target User

Web portal to access data with following dashboards:

Segments

Executive Summary

Performance Drivers

Category Detail

A selection of companies mentioned includes

Reckitt

By-Health

Blackmores

Usa Reaps Nutrition Health Products Ins

Allnature Pharm

Jemllo

H&H

Hpgc

Nestle

Ezz

Conba

Jbx Pty Ltd

Tongren Tang

Bechi

Curarti

Health Spring

Isdg

Haleon

Nature's Care

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited

Good Health

Beijing Guangbo Huizhi Technology Development Co. Ltd.

Webber Naturals

Gnc

Beijing Kangyuan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Renhe Group Co. Ltd.

Queisser Pharma

Robinson Pharma

Xiangyun Yansong

Guangdong Weishiya Health Technology Co. Ltd.

Synext

Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Ny-O3

Esmond Natural

Hong Fu Loi

Jamieson Wellness

Costco

Now Foods

Vitalis Pharma As

Xiamen Kingdomway Group Company

Ziguang Technology

Pipingrock

Plameca

Orihiro

NBTy

Life Extension

Kuihua

Shandong Zhenkang Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Sanaexpert

Bai He

Nutryfarm

Pharmavite

Warnke

Joy Life

Mingshi

Reaps

Kang Long Group Corp

Naturelan

for Becared One

Style Japan

Fairvital

Aland

Orthomol

Fitline

Wright Life

Purmeo

Noguchi Medical Research Institute

Blue Bay

Herbs of Gold

Folotto

Fair&Pure

Sams Club

Nature's Truth

Beijing Aotai Health Care Products Co. Ltd.

Sanderson

Fine

Usana

Anhui Huajun Medical Ltd

Vytalogy Wellness

Youthit

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rx0c25

