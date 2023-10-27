2023 CAPA (Corrective and Preventative Action) Procedures Training Course: How to Improve your Processes and Implement and Document an Effective CAPA Quality System

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CAPA (Corrective and Preventative Action) Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course has been specifically designed for those working in the pharma, biotech, device or animal health industries who are involved in process improvement and CAPA requirements.

In today's highly regulated pharma, biotech, device and animal health industries, it is essential to use the most efficient processes and ensure compliance with an active corrective and preventive action (CAPA) system.

CAPA procedures are a frequent focus of regulatory inspectors and evidence will be required at any future inspections that CAPA actions have been implemented.

This course will provide you with an understanding of how to improve your processes and implement and document an effective CAPA quality system. The programme will include discussion of CAPA examples and case studies to enhance course learning.

Benefits of attending:

Understand CAPA methodology and documentation

CAPA methodology and documentation Learn tools and techniques to help make your existing processes more efficient and compliant

Learn tools and techniques to help make your existing processes more efficient and compliant

Discover how you can address inspection findings using CAPA and process improvement

Share best practice for CAPA

Agenda

Why is CAPA Important?

Best Practice for CAPA

CAPA Methodology and Documentation

Identification

Evaluation

Investigation

Analysis

Action plan

Implementation - execute the action plan, eg stakeholder analysis, the transition curve

Follow-up - verify and assess the effectiveness of the CAPA

Finding(s)

Diagnosing Process Improvement

Using problem diagnosis (eg 'root cause' analysis) to understand why processes are unwieldy and help facilitate how to resolve inspection and audit findings

Developing Options for Process Improvement and CAPA

Being more creative in problem-solving of process simplification issues

Flowcharts

Evaluation of the attractiveness/likely difficulty of changes

Continuous improvement - an invaluable approach for improving the implementation of regulatory change

Planning and Implementation in Process Improvements and CAPA

Project managing process improvements and CAPA

Managing the change and people issues

Managing the stakeholders involved (stakeholder analysis)

Speakers:



Laura Brown

Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant

University of Cardiff



Dr Laura Brown MBA, BSc,PhD, is a Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant, Course Director for the MSc in Clinical Research, School of Pharmacy at the University of Cardiff. She has more than 20 years' experience of quality assurance in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies, including GSKs Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International.

She has a particular expertise in quality assurance including risked based approaches to quality systems, data Integrity and project management in the pharmaceutical industry. She regularly writes on pharmaceutical regulatory issues including 'The Planning of International Drug Development', in the Clinical Research Manual, Euromed and the 'Impact of Brexit', RQA Journal 2017.



