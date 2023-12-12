2023 Carl J. Schaefer Memorial Award Recipient Announced

BIG RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NOCTI Board of Trustees named Ms. Cynthia Midgett of Pennsylvania the winner of the 2023 Carl J. Schaefer Memorial CTE Teacher Award.

The Carl J. Schaefer Memorial Award was established in 2013 to honor Dr. Carl J. Schaefer. As a lifelong champion in career and technical education (CTE), he gained national recognition as a CTE educator and author. He was also one of NOCTI's founding fathers. This memorial award is a tribute to Dr. Schaefer's memory and recognizes an outstanding CTE teacher or CTE teacher candidate. Criteria for the award include an application describing personal goals, work experience, awards/honors received, professional memberships, and leadership and community service activities. Cynthia received a personalized award and $500 for tuition, room and board, books, or any other educational-related expense.

Cynthia's extensive experience and dedication to dental education make her a valuable asset to both her students and the broader community. As a Dental Occupations Instructor at Middle Bucks Institute of Technology in Jameson, Pennsylvania, she brings a wealth of knowledge and practical insights to her students. With 15 years of experience teaching dental occupations in CTE schools, Cynthia has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to CTE. Her role as an adjunct professor at Temple University further emphasizes her expertise and wiliness to contribute to higher education. Her understanding that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to education aligns well with the principles of CTE, which emphasizes hands-on, personalized learning experiences.

Lauren Doherty, Assistant Administrative Director at Middle Bucks Institute of Technology nominated Cynthia for the award and describes her as, "the epitome of excellence in CTE teaching." She also mentions that one of Cynthia's most notable achievements is her ability to establish meaningful connections within the community, with her efforts resulting in a 100% work-based education placement rate for her third-year students.

NOCTI congratulates Cynthia on receiving this national honor and applauds her commitment and dedication to CTE!

