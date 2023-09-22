2023 Chengdu Global Industry Investment Promotion Conference Successfully Held

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of September 21, the Chengdu Municipal People's Government hosted the 2023 Chengdu Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair, the Global Industry Investment Promotion Conference, which was officially held in Chengdu Century City Conference Center with the theme of "Win the Future with Chengdu", aiming at promoting the flow and convergence of innovative elements among countries, cities, and enterprises. Open up the international channel of "project to find investment, product to find the market", promote cross-border exchanges and cooperation between Chengdu enterprises and international enterprises, and deeply tap and revitalize the high-quality resources of upstream and downstream industrial chains.

As one of the special events of the 2023 China Chengdu Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair, this "Global Industry Investment Promotion Conference" focuses on the new generation of information technology, artificial intelligence, digital economy, aerospace, green low-carbon, new energy, and other sectors. Representatives from 20 countries and regions, including Israel, Kazakhstan, Poland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, and the Netherlands, were invited to attend the event, bringing business opportunities.

A global partnership program was launched to promote deeper cooperation among cities and help "projects find investment and products find markets". Mr. Yang Jiande, Vice Chairman of the Chengdu Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attended the event and introduced Chengdu's investment policies and new competitive advantages in the future, shared new opportunities for Chengdu's development with representatives of various countries and regions and key enterprises, promoted the deep integration of digital economy and real economy, served the development of real economy, and conspired for a new chapter in the development of the digital age. The conference released the cooperation needs of more than 300 enterprises.

At the "Global Industry Investment Promotion Conference", through the "matchmaking and display, open negotiation, closed-door communication" and other forms of communication, enterprises, and region representatives are stimulated to actively release resource elements and create market opportunities, so that enterprises can grasp the global urban development opportunities comprehensively, accurately and timely.

As a feature activity of industrial foreign exchange continuously created by "City of Opportunity and City of Success", the Global Industrial Investment Docking Conference opens the door of global business opportunities, helps enterprises to exchange and cooperate with the city's foreign exchanges, and is an important measure for Chengdu to build a national foreign exchange center city.

This "Global Industry Investment Promotion Conference" fully demonstrates Chengdu's economic vitality, innovation power, city charm and investment potential, demonstrates Chengdu's exploration of scientific and technological innovation leading the construction of modern industrial system, gathers global innovative forces, innovates and develops together, and seeks a new prospect.

