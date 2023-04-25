2023 Cloud Security Awards Shortlist Announced 

International Cloud Security Awards Program Announces Initial Shortlist

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Cloud Security Awards program has announced its initial shortlist, featuring outstanding organizations from around the globe.

In its inaugural year, The Cloud Security Awards program celebrates the latest innovations and advancements in cloud-based security solutions. The program received entries from organizations worldwide, including North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia.

The Cloud Security Awards

The program's categories for 2023 include 'Best Cloud-Based Security Solution,' 'Data Protection Solution of the Year,' and 'Cloud Security Innovation of the Year,' among others, highlighting the most important facets of cloud security in today's digital landscape.

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We are excited to announce the shortlist for the first edition of the Cloud Security Awards. The number of entries and the quality of the submissions we received are a testament to the importance of cloud security.

"The shortlisted applicants released today have made it through a fiercely competitive initial round. They showcase outstanding cloud-based products and solutions that help organizations stay secure.

"Our judges were impressed by the level of innovation demonstrated by the companies across all industry sectors."

Cloud Security Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 16 2023, with the final winners revealed on 13 June 2023.

The program will return in 2024 to continue recognizing excellence in cloud security. Dozens of organizations entered the 2022-2023 Cloud Security Awards program, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe, and Asia.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-cloud-security-awards-shortlist/ .

The Cloud Awards and The SaaS Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in cloud computing and software-as-a-service across various industries. The deadline for The SaaS Awards is the penultimate Friday of May.

Media Contact:

James Williams

(212) 574-8117

[email protected]

Contact details

[CONTACT DETAILS]

For the Cloud Awards

James Williams – head of operations

https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/

[email protected]

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards is a sister program to the SaaS Awards and the Cloud Awards. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.' For more information about the Cloud Security Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/ .

SOURCE The Cloud Security Awards