2023 College Promise Careers Institute to Take Place at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, on November 8th and 9th, 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- College Promise , in collaboration with TNPromise and TnAchieves, leading providers of statewide Tennessee college opportunities for students, is pleased to announce the forthcoming 2023 College Promise Careers Institute. The two-day, in-person event is scheduled to take place on November 8-9 at the historic University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Registration for the 2023 College Promise Careers Institute is now open. Learn more or register here .

"As a founding College Promise National Advisory Council member and a champion of TN Promise, we are excited to host the annual Careers Institute at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, this year! Sharing best practices to advance student outcomes remains a critical component of our work across Tennessee and our country. I look forward to being a part of this student-centered, workforce-focused event and celebrating all Tennessee has accomplished for our students and our state," said Randy Boyd, President of the University of Tennessee and College Promise National Advisory Board Member.

The College Promise Careers Institute unites experts in education and workforce development, working diligently on increasing economic mobility for all Americans. Since its inception in 2020, this event has successfully brought together thousands of virtual and in-person attendees, including influential leaders, speakers, policymakers, researchers, employers, government officials, students, and various stakeholders. Notable past guests have included College Promise's founding Honorary Chair, First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, and enior business leaders seeking to connect to top talent.

"When we uplift our citizens through affordable education and ensure meaningful career opportunities, we strengthen our country, our economy, and increase overall national prosperity," Martha Kanter, College Promise CEO.

Key highlights for this year's event include:

College and Career Advising in the 21st Century

Accelerated Learning Programs: Bridging the Skills Gap

Navigating Careers for First-Generation Students

Unleashing the Power of Artificial Intelligence in Education

Empowering Career Exploration and Pathway Discovery

Building the Promise Pipeline of Workers

The 2023 College Promise Careers Institute will explore groundbreaking themes shaping our nation's approach to education, career development, and upward mobility. We will tackle the pressing challenges facing the next generation of workers, revolutionizing the creation of innovative college-through-career pathways. The program will also address policy reform, community engagement through Promise Programs, and alternative routes to competitive employment.

"A deep partnership between Promise programs and the business sector is essential. Promise programs hold the talent; employers have the opportunities. Together, they can shape the future American workforce." — Rosye Blancas Cloud, College Promise Senior Leader.

A Very Special Thanks To Event Sponsors:

TnAchieves, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TNPromise, Promise Pathways, Clayton, SCORE, Axle Logistics, The Bill and Crissy Haslam Foundation, The Boyd Family Foundation, Edamerica, Ascendium Education Group, The Kresge Foundation, Carnegie Corporation of New York, and the ECMC Foundation.

About College Promise:

College Promise is a national, non-partisan, non-profit initiative that builds broad public support for funding postsecondary education for hard-working students and ensuring those students have access to quality educational opportunities and supports for their success. College Promise programs aim to improve affordability, economic and social mobility, equity, and inclusion while striving to reduce student debt in order to build a sustainable talent pipeline of Americans for the future. Learn more about the College Promise movement at www.collegepromise.org

