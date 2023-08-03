2023 COMPLY Regulation Rundown Arms Compliance Leaders with a Comprehensive Overview of Dynamic Regulatory Landscape

News provided by

COMPLY

03 Aug, 2023, 11:12 ET

Whitepaper Provides Overview of New and Updated Regulations from the SEC, FINRA, DOL and NASAA

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPLY, the global market leader of compliance software, consulting and education resources for the financial services sector, published its 2023 Regulation Rundown, a comprehensive review of recent regulatory changes and enhancements as well as proposed amendments and rules from most financial services regulatory agencies and associations. The whitepaper aims to empower compliance professionals across the sector with insights to navigate the intricacies and nuances of the recent changes with confidence, avoiding violation and driving continued growth.

The rules selected and outlined in this guide include those proposed, adopted and enacted since 2022. New and proposed rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Department of Labor (DOL) and North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) are detailed in this publication. Summaries of regulations were taken from the original proposal text, or the webpage dedicated to that regulation, as of August 01, 2023. COMPLY's team of experts meticulously researched and analyzed the material to distill the most relevant rules and information for this publication.

The past few years have seen a wave of changes to financial services regulations, which COMPLY Chief Regulatory Officer John Gebauer has classified as an unprecedented period of regulatory rulemaking. Gebauer predicts between 5 – 10 rule proposals are likely to pass by the end of the year, many of which will have as big of an impact as the SEC's Marketing Rule.

Such significant rule adoptions could present challenges for the industry. In fact, while analyzing the level of impact regulatory updates could bring about, COMPLY proprietary data based on market surveys found:

  • 60% of the polled audience stated proposed cybersecurity risk management rules caused the most concern for their firm.
  • And 53% of the polled audience are unsure whether their current tech stack will sufficiently support their ability to meet heightened regulations and scrutiny.

"Past periods of heightened rulemaking have occurred in the aftermath of a crisis or scandal and were meant to correct systemic issues or bad actions that contributed to the calamity," explained Gebauer. "The confounding aspect of the current rulemaking blitz is that there is no singular event or trend that would justify the magnitude by which regulators are proposing to reshape the financial markets. Regardless, the next few years promise to bring significant regulatory change and increased obligations for financial service firms, which will require new resources and supporting technologies to efficiently fulfill."

The 2023 COMPLY Regulation Rundown is available for free download. 

COMPLY will also be hosting a live webinar on August 23 at 2 p.m. Eastern, providing firms with practical steps to ensure preparation for regulatory updates and amendments. Registration is open now!

About COMPLY

As a global market leader in regulatory compliance solutions, COMPLY combines the power of regulatory technology, services and education to empower Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs) and compliance professionals to easily navigate the regulatory landscape. COMPLY enables firms to scale their growth, while remaining vigilant in their compliance efforts, by providing solutions designed to manage the burden of complex compliance tasks. Our deep bench of industry expertise – which includes expansive knowledge in technology enablement and regulatory compliance protocols and processes from our product portfolio offerings ComplySci, RIA in a Box and NRS — supports more than 7,000 clients, including private equity firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers and other financial service sector participants.  

COMPLY continually supports clients in their work to proactively address core compliance challenges – minimizing risk, addressing critical priorities and meeting new demands as the industry evolves and the firm scales.

SOURCE COMPLY

Also from this source

COMPLY and InvestorCOM Expand Partnership for Best Interest Recommendations

SECOND-ANNUAL COMPLYCONNECT CONFERENCE PROVIDES AN EDUCATIONAL FORUM FOR REGULATORY COMPLIANCE LEADERS TO ADDRESS EMERGING TRENDS AND RISKS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.