2023 Emerging Medical Technologies Spotlight Resource: Private Biotech, Device, and Pharma Companies at Various Stages of Development

Feb 27, 2023, 14:20 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Medical Technologies Spotlight" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Emerging Medical Technologies (EMT) Spotlight is a resource for strategic marketing, market research, business development, and investment executives seeking discreet and detailed business, market, and competitive intelligence on privately-held companies developing disruptive technologies in 24 markets.
This tool currently includes 1855 companies and is updated monthly.
LSI leverages multiple data streams to feed this robust resource, including:
- Private Biotech, Device, and Pharma Companies at Various Stages of Development
- Company Overviews and/or Executive Summaries from leading industry investment and partnering conferences
- New companies added regularly outside of the conference circuit via the ongoing efforts of our In-House Research Team
The Complete EMT Spotlight Library provides access to all existing companies, new companies added monthly, and company updates through 2012 in all 24 markets.
Coverage includes emerging innovations in a broad spectrum of medical technology areas including:
- Aesthetics/Dermatology
- Biomaterials
- Biotechnology/Cell Therapy
- Cardiovascular
- Dental
- Diagnostics
- Drug Delivery
- Endocrine
- Gastroenterology
- Gynecology/Women's Health
- Imaging
- Neurology
- Oncology
- Ophthalmology
- Orthopedics
- Pain Management
- Patient Monitoring
- Pharmaceutical
- Respiratory
- Spine
- Surgery
- Urology
- Vascular
- Wound
Key Topics Covered:
Company Overviews
- Data includes:
- Company Name
- Technology Details
- Target Markets
- Key Executive
- Contact Info.
- Location
- Website
- Year Established
- + More
Executive Summaries
Data includes:
- All Company Overview Data
- Development Status
- Competitive Landscape & Differentiation
- Financial Summary & Sales Forecasts
- IP Position & Status
- Financing Status
- Investment & Strategic Partnering Needs
- Management Team Bios
- + More
Companies Mentioned
Technology descriptions for companies currently covered include:
- Company 1 - An antibody that blocks the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) pathway to prevent migraine headaches
- Company 2 - Products that support transcatheter interventions for the heart
- Company 3 - A recombinant protein to treat X-linked Hypohidrotic Ectodermal Dysplasia (XLHED), a rare genetic disorder that can be life-threatening
- Company 4 - New avenue of nucleotide therapeutic drug discovery via modulation of cellular miRNA to treat a wide range of diseases, including cancer, fibrosis, inflammation, and infectious and degenerative diseases
- Company 5 - New generation of fully recombinant, protease-activated monoclonal antibodies that can achieve unprecedented levels of tissue-specific targeting
- Company 6 - Biology and chemistry platforms for the development of small molecule drugs to stop Alzheimer's disease and other CNS-related conditions
- Company 7 - Neuromonitoring devices to prevent nerve damage in all types of surgical procedures
- Company 8 - Ocular microinjection platform for non-surgical, targeted delivery of drugs and proteins into the suprachoroidal space
- Company 9 - Biomaterials for post-surgical adhesion prevention, scar prevention, wound care, and tissue reconstruction
- Company 10 - A custom fit, rehabilitative body suit that offers instantaneous back pain relief, trains and conditions the body to prevent
- And Many More!
