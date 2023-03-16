NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 Europe Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market--CEA, CA 15-3, CA 27.29,CA 125, Estrogen Receptor, HER2, Polypeptide-Specific Antigen, Progesterone Receptor-- A 38-Country Database and Analysis, 2022 Supplier Shares and Strategies, 2022-2027 Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Latest Instrumentation, Growth Opportunities

This new 38-country report is available by country, market segment, section, individual marker, and can be customized to specific information needs and budget.

This report is designed to assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding breast cancer diagnostic testing market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies during the next five years.

The report provides granular market segmentation analysis and forecasts for major breast cancer markers; profiles leading suppliers and recent market entrants with innovative technologies and products; reviews current assays and instrumentation; evaluates emerging technologies; and offers specific opportunities and growth strategies for suppliers.

Rationale

The breast cancer diagnostics market is on the verge of explosion, as the researchers approach major technological breakthroughs in tumor diagnosis and therapy, discover new specific antigens, and unlock the mystery of the genetic basis of the disease. During the next five years, the worldwide breast cancer diagnostics market is promising to be an exciting, dynamic and rapidly expanding field. Anticipated technological breakthroughs will create numerous opportunities for determining genetic predisposition, detecting specific tumors, and monitoring biological response to cancer therapy. The rise in geriatric population will further compound the growing demand for malignancy assays and the rapid market expansion worldwide.

Country Analyses

Albania, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine

Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

- Specific new product development opportunities with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.

- Design criteria for new products.

- Alternative market penetration strategies.

- Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Supplier Shares, Sales and Volume Forecasts

- Sales and market shares of major suppliers

- Five-year test volume and sales forecasts by assays

Instrumentation Review

- Analysis of major analyzers used for breast cancer testing

Technology Assessment

- Assessment of latest technologies and their potential applications for breast cancer diagnostic testing

- Review of competing/complementing technologies

- Companies, universities and research centers developing new breast cancer diagnostic tests and detection technologies

Competitive Strategies

- Strategic assessments of major suppliers and start-up firms developing innovative breast cancer diagnostic technologies and products, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements, and new products in R&D.

- The companies analyzed in the report include:

Abbott, Affymetrix, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, Becton Dickinson, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad, DiaSorin, Eiken Chemical, Elitech Group, Enzo Biochem, Fujirebio, Fujifilm Wako, Grifols, Hologic, Leica Biosystems, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, QuidelOrtho, Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Takara Bio, Thermo Fisher, and others.

