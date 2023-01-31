2023 Florida Animal Friend Grant Opportunities Announced

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Animal Friend , an organization dedicated to help save the lives of countless cats and dogs throughout Florida, announced this month that the 2023 grant application is now open and available on their website . Grants up to $25,000 are awarded to organizations from around the state that provide free or low-cost spay and neuter services, striving to reduce pet overpopulation.

"Last year, Florida Animal Friend awarded 36 animal organizations a total of $702,500 to provide free or low-cost spay and neuter services," said Lois Kostroski, Executive Director of Florida Animal Friend. "With this year's grant cycle now open, we look forward to increasing this number and continuing to work across the state of Florida to make a significant impact for spay and neuter organizations and our state's pets."

Each grant application is reviewed by Florida Animal Friend's Grant Review Committee and scored for strengths in the following areas: targeting important animal populations, the ability to increase spay and neuter surgery numbers above the existing baseline, the cost to benefit ratio, the track record of the applicant and sustainability. Once applications are advanced past the Grant Review Committee, the Florida Animal Friend Board of Directors reviews applications and makes final award decisions.

Funding for these grants is made available from sales of the Florida Animal Friend specialty license plate. For each purchase of a speciality plate, Florida Animal Friend receives $25 for its grant program.

Previous recipients of Florida Animal Friend grants are invited to apply; however, an organization cannot apply during the same year they are completing a grant. All 2023 grant winners will be announced in August 2023, with funds being released to the winners later that month.

For detailed information on how to apply, how funding is awarded and for examples of previous winners' entries, visit www.floridaanimalfriend.org . Applications must be submitted electronically by 8 p.m. on April 1, 2023 for grant consideration.

Incorporated in 2005, Florida Animal Friend's mission is to help save the lives of countless unwanted cats and dogs by supporting organizations that offer free or low-cost spay and neuter services across the state of Florida. Grants are awarded annually and are funded through the sale of the Florida Animal Friend license plates. For more, visit www.floridaanimalfriend.org .

