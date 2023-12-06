2023 GARDEN OF LIFE PALM BEACHES MARATHON SET TO RETURN DECEMBER 9-10 WITH FIVE RACES

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon, benefiting Special Olympics Florida, is an annual USA Track & Field-certified road event held in West Palm Beach, Florida. The five-race event includes a marathon (Boston Marathon qualifier), half marathon, marathon relay, 10K and SunRun 5K. Athletes of all levels, their supporters and volunteers are invited to attend this family-friendly, action-packed weekend Dec. 9-10, 2023.

Credit Garden of Life

"The Palm Beaches Marathon race weekend is becoming known locally, nationally and internationally as one of the more enjoyable running events on the calendar," race owner Kenneth R. Kennerly said. "You have the power of the Palm Beaches brand combined with the beauty of the downtown waterfront, a unique setting in our community.

"The race is becoming everything we envisioned when we took it over seven years ago. Word of mouth is spreading and more runners are entering. It's all about promoting a great race while offering our runners a unique weekend in one of the most iconic global destinations," Kennerly continued.

"Garden of Life is thrilled to showcase our mission of Empowering Extraordinary Health® as the title sponsor for the fourth year," said Mandy McCarthy, head of Garden of Life. "We are grateful for the opportunity to serve and support Special Olympics Florida and honored to welcome participants and supporters from around the world to our community."

The course will take runners through the lively downtown area, historic sites and quaint neighborhoods. Participants will run on shaded city streets and on palm-lined Flagler Drive. Runners can qualify for the Boston Marathon and turn in their personal best times with the absence of bridges and hills on the course. One hundred percent flat. One hundred percent beautiful.

Runners representing 41 states and 22 countries have already registered. Spectators can cheer on their runners passing by the start and finish lines multiple times near the Meyer Amphitheatre. Runners will be met with a finisher medal, music celebration and Sunday post-race buffet, as well as an award ceremony for men, women, co-ed and Grandmasters teams.

The SunRun 5K and 10K races will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 a.m. The marathon, half marathon and marathon relay will be held Sunday, Dec. 10 at 6 a.m.

Packet pickup will be held during the Ed Morse Automotive Group Health and Wellness Expo at the Meyer Amphitheater from Friday, Dec. 8, 12-6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. All runners will receive a goodie bag, valued greater than $250 (suggested retail value) of Garden of Life products at the Expo, where health and fitness products and services, running apparel and upcoming race information will be featured.

Special Olympics Florida, which serves over 60,000 athletes statewide, will have volunteers onsite with athletes participating in the race event weekend.

"For nearly a decade now, the Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon and SunRun has helped the athletes of Special Olympics Florida chase – and fulfill – their dreams," said Sherry Wheelock, president and CEO of Special Olympics Florida. "We are incredibly grateful for the support of its organizers, sponsors and all the participants who have made the event such an enormous success. We are honored they have embraced our mission of building communities of inclusion and acceptance – communities in which people with intellectual disabilities are given the opportunities they deserve."

The Wacky Water Station competition will return, creating a fun course-wide atmosphere as area charities, homeowners and community groups show their spirit with themed water stations. The winner will receive a $1,000 prize and all other participating groups will receive $200 toward their charity. Criteria will include theme, music, costumes, decorations and energy level.

Baptist Health will provide all medical services.

Registration is open at $140 for the marathon, $115 for the half marathon, $65 for the 10K and $55 for the SunRun 5K. A marathon relay team of four is $280. Virtual and multi-race packages are also available.

For more information on the weekend and registration, visit gardenoflifemarathon.com.

ABOUT GARDEN OF LIFE

Garden of Life, a Nestlé Health Science brand, is today's recognized leader and innovator in carbon-neutral-certified, whole food, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we offer more than 400 time-tested supplements by leading scientists – all to Empower Extraordinary Health®. Whether we're making a vitamin or a probiotic or a protein powder, we always start with fresh, real, whole foods that are traceable back to the seed. From there, these foods provide our formulas that give people of all ages the power to be their best. Visit gardenoflife.com to learn more.

ABOUT NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit: www.nestlehealthscience.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Garden of Life