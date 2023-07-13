2023 Gastroparesis Awareness Month: Unveiling the Varied Impact on Individuals

News provided by

International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD)

13 Jul, 2023, 08:31 ET

International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) raises awareness for Gastroparesis Awareness Month to shed light on the varied impact on the quality of life for individuals.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastroparesis Awareness Month, established by IFFGD in 2016, takes place every year during August. IFFGD utilizes its platform to support the gastroparesis community, raise awareness and shed light on a debilitating condition affecting countless individuals worldwide. Out of 100,000 people, approximately 10 men and 40 women have gastroparesis1. It is a chronic disorder characterized by delayed stomach emptying, causing a wide range of symptoms that can profoundly impact each person's life in unique ways.

Continue Reading
Out of 100,000 people, approximately 10 men and 40 women have gastroparesis. Gastroparesis Awareness Month, established by IFFGD in 2016, takes place every year during August. IFFGD utilizes its platform to support the gastroparesis community, raise awareness and shed light on a debilitating condition affecting countless individuals worldwide.
Out of 100,000 people, approximately 10 men and 40 women have gastroparesis. Gastroparesis Awareness Month, established by IFFGD in 2016, takes place every year during August. IFFGD utilizes its platform to support the gastroparesis community, raise awareness and shed light on a debilitating condition affecting countless individuals worldwide.

For over thirty years, IFFGD has advocated for more research to help improve diagnostic and treatment options available to improve the quality of life for those with GI disorders like gastroparesis. Ceciel Rooker, IFFGD President, explained "The symptoms, burdens, and challenges that many face while living with gastroparesis can be extremely debilitating and life-threatening. We strive to promote research initiatives and support patient education. By amplifying the voices of those affected by gastroparesis, we aim to drive progress public awareness with this year's campaign."

Gastroparesis (GP) is a condition of slowed stomach emptying with no intestinal blockage. It is a complex condition in which the muscles in the stomach fail to function properly, leading to slowed or incomplete digestion. Healthcare providers often refer to it as delayed gastric emptying. Symptoms usually occur during or after a meal and can appear suddenly or gradually.

A variety of distressing symptoms typically include: 

  • Nausea and/or vomiting 
  • Stomach pain and discomfort 
  • Dry heaves 
  • Stomach fullness after a normal-sized meal 
  • Early fullness and the inability to finish a meal 

Additional symptoms, such as bloating, stomach discomfort or pain, loss of appetite, and heartburn, among others, may occur. If left unmanaged, gastroparesis can lead to additional complications, including severe dehydration, obstruction, poor insulin control in individuals with underlying diabetes, malnutrition due to poor absorption of nutrients, and emotional challenges, further exacerbating the impact on individuals' lives.

One of the key aspects of gastroparesis is its heterogeneous nature, affecting individuals differently. While some individuals may experience mild symptoms that can be managed with lifestyle modifications and medication, others face severe symptoms that significantly impair their quality of life.

Ceciel T. Rooker, IFFGD President, stated that "the impact of gastroparesis extends beyond physical symptoms. Many individuals with gastroparesis face psychological and emotional challenges as they navigate the complexities of their condition. Living with chronic symptoms, uncertainty, and the need to adapt daily routines can lead to frustration, anxiety, and feelings of isolation. It is crucial to address the holistic needs of individuals with gastroparesis."

In recognition of Gastroparesis Awareness Month, IFFGD will launch a campaign to acknowledge the varied impacts on individuals who live with gastroparesis — symptom burdens and how this may present differently from person to person, finding the right treatment options and lifestyle modifications — using the hashtag #GPreality. During Gastroparesis Awareness Month, IFFGD invites you to share your gastroparesis story and make your voice heard by adding #GPreality to all social media posts.

Click here to download the official Gastroparesis Awareness Month material.

[1] Jung HK, Choung RS, Locke GR III, et al. The incidence, prevalence, and outcomes of patients with gastroparesis in Olmsted County, Minnesota, from 1996 to 2006. Gastroenterology. 2009;136(4):1225–1233.

About IFFGD
The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) is a nonprofit education and research organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by a chronic gastrointestinal disorder.

Media Contact:
Hayley McCorkle
414-946-1799
[email protected] 

SOURCE International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.