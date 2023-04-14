2023 Getting to Zero Forum Brings Together Leading Experts to Share Climate Solutions in the Built Environment

MINNEAPOLIS, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The brightest minds working to reduce carbon emissions from the built environment will meet May 10-12 in Minneapolis for the 2023 Getting to Zero Forum, the leading event featuring a broad cross-section of stakeholders focused on ambitious building efficiency goals. The event co-hosts, New Buildings Institute (NBI) and RMI, are proud to assemble this cross-section of experts in building decarbonization in the state of Minnesota, which leads the Midwest region in energy efficiency.

The Forum brings together designers, policymakers, manufacturers, environmental justice advocates, building owners, commercial real estate professionals, and other leaders, who are aligned to share and empower solutions to reduce carbon emissions from new and existing buildings across the world.

"The Getting to Zero Forum convenes built environment leadership to collaborate on and share the solutions needed to transform buildings into assets which help reduce emissions from a rapidly warming climate, securing a livable future for all communities," said Ralph DiNola, CEO of NBI. "Now is the time to come together, as the amount of support for climate action is at an all-time high, highlighted by crucial funding available from the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and other federal investments."

Technology, which will be featured center stage at the Getting to Zero Forum, is key to helping buildings move toward a clean energy future. The IRA and other federal investments are providing a wide array of funding to help make the transition to all-electric buildings more accessible. Existing buildings, another major theme at the Forum, are recognized with tax credits for building retrofits, as well as rebates available for electric appliances like heat pumps and induction stoves.

Confirmed speakers include:

Andrew Mayock, Federal Chief Sustainability Officer, White House Council on Environmental Quality. Mr. Mayock leads President Biden's efforts to improve the sustainability of the Federal government, including by helping Federal agencies prepare for and respond to the impacts of climate change on their operations and services.

Tonya Allen, President, McKnight Foundation. Ms. Allen is president of the McKnight Foundation, a Minnesota-based family foundation that advances a more just, creative, and abundant future where people and planet thrive. Tonya heads a majority women, majority people-of-color senior leadership team and a diverse team of about 60.

Anne Evens, CEO, Elevate. Ms. Evens leads a team of over 150 while providing oversight for programs focused on clean energy and clean water upgrades in affordable housing buildings, energy performance, regional energy and climate planning, as well as smart grid and dynamic electricity pricing initiatives. She navigates the intersection of energy efficiency and healthy environments to develop programs that provide comfortable, affordable, and safe living spaces.

Attend the Getting to Zero Forum

The 2023 Getting to Zero Forum will take place May 10-12 at the Minneapolis Marriott City Center and has a virtual attendance option available. Both virtual and in-person attendees can learn more and register for the Getting to Zero Forum at: www.gettingtozeroforum.org. Press passes are available; if interested, please contact [email protected].

About New Buildings Institute (NBI)

New Buildings Institute, based in Portland, Ore., is pushing for better performance in buildings. NBI works collaboratively with industry market players—governments, utilities, energy efficiency advocates and building professionals—to promote net zero design practices, innovative technologies, public policies, and programs that improve energy efficiency.

Learn more: www.newbuildings.org.

About RMI Since 1982, RMI has advanced market-based solutions that transform global energy use to create a clean, prosperous and secure future. An independent, nonprofit think-and-do tank, RMI engages with businesses, communities and institutions to accelerate and scale replicable solutions that drive the cost-effective shift from fossil fuels to efficiency and renewables.

Learn more: www.rmi.org

