2023 Global Cannabis Market Study Reveals Medicinal Potential: Players Include Cresco Labs, Curaleaf, Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve andVerano Holdings

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabis: The Medicinal Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report offers valuable insights into the world of cannabis, providing an in-depth analysis of its components, types, substitutes, effects on the human body, medicinal uses, and global regulations.

The report, divided into multiple sections, presents a comprehensive overview of the cannabis industry, catering to researchers, analysts, and industry professionals.

Key Highlights:

Components of Cannabis:



THC (tetrahydrocannabinol)



CBD (cannabidiol)



CBN (cannabinol)



CBG (cannabigerol)



CBC (cannabichromene)

Types of Cannabis:

Cannabis Sativa



Cannabis Indica



Cannabis Rudralis



Hybrid strains

Substitutes of Cannabis:

Japanese Liverwort



Echinacea



Electric Daisy



Hop Shoots

Effects of Cannabis on the Human Body and Its Medicinal Use:

How Cannabis Works in the Human Body



Role of Receptors in the Human Body



Impact of Cannabis on Different Body Systems



Medicinal Use for Standalone Medical Conditions and Qualifying Diagnoses and Symptoms



Facts and Statistics on Cannabis in North America , including Canada

, including Regulations of Cannabis in Top 10 Countries:

The U.S.



The U.K.



Australia



Germany



Italy



South Africa



Mexico



Netherlands



Canada



Singapore

Company Profiles:

Cresco Labs



Curaleaf



Green Thumb Industries



Trulieve



Verano Holdings

The comprehensive report provides researchers, analysts, and industry professionals with a wealth of information on cannabis. It explores the components of cannabis, including THC, CBD, CBN, CBG, and CBC, highlighting their unique properties and potential benefits. The report also delves into the different types of cannabis and their characteristics, effects, and applications.

In addition, the report discusses substitutes for cannabis and their potential to serve similar purposes. It examines the effects of cannabis on the human body and its medicinal use for various conditions. The report also sheds light on the regulatory landscape of cannabis in the top 10 countries, providing insights into the legal frameworks governing its use.

With 35 tables and a wide range of topics covered, this report serves as a valuable resource for informed decision-making and strategic planning in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry

