2023 Global Food Certification Market Growth Driven by High-Risk Foods and 'Free-From' Trends

The global food certification market, valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2023, is on an upward trajectory, projected to hit USD 7.4 billion by 2028, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for food certifications fueled by the escalating instances of foodborne illnesses worldwide.

In today's interconnected world, where food traverses multiple borders, ensuring food safety and quality has become paramount. Food certification emerges as a critical tool to validate that food products meet established regulations, mitigating contamination risks, foodborne diseases, and health hazards.

The World Health Organization (WHO) revealed in May 2022 that nearly 600 million individuals, approximately 1 in 10 people globally, fall ill due to contaminated food consumption, causing 420,000 annual deaths. These alarming statistics underscore the essential role food certification plays in safeguarding public health. As consumer awareness grows, demands for stringent food safety measures and certifications rise, shaping the market's growth trajectory.

Premium Insights:

Increase in Foodborne Outbreaks to Drive Growth US Holds Largest Market Share in 2023 Germany Dominates Market in 2023 ISO 22000 Certification Leads Market in 2023 High-Risk Food Segment Dominates Market, 2023 vs. 2028 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products Segment Leads Market, 2023 vs. 2028

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Trade Restrictions Due to Food Contamination in Europe

High Consumption of High-Risk Food Products

Surge in Global Food Trade

Stringent Industry Standards and Certification Requirements

Growing Consumer Demand for Food Transparency and Credibility

Restraints:

Limited Infrastructure and Funding for Food Safety in Developing Countries

Lack of Standardized Food Certification Guidelines

Opportunities:

Rise of Domestic Foodservice and Retail Chains

Increased Budget Allocation for Food Safety

Adoption of Halal, Organic, and 'Free-From' Certifications

Outsourcing Certification to Third Parties

Focus on Food Safety Management in Processing Industry

Emerging Markets in Asia , Africa , and Developing Countries

Challenges:

Instances of False Labeling and Certifications

Lack of Resources and Awareness Among Small-Scale Manufacturers

North America Takes the Lead:

North America, specifically the United States and Canada, witnesses the highest growth rate. These nations enforce stringent regulatory standards through agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Such regulations drive demand for food certification as businesses strive to comply with these standards. Consumer consciousness about food quality and safety bolsters this demand, especially for 'free-from' foods.

ISO 22000 Certification: The Global Trendsetter:

ISO 22000 certification is pivotal for food industries, ensuring food safety and quality management systems. Beyond product safety, it fosters a competitive edge, aiding in consumer trust and business partnerships. The certification's global popularity is testament to its effectiveness in meeting evolving consumer demands.

High-Risk Foods: A Driving Force:

High-risk food products, encompassing perishable and easily contaminated goods, dominate the food certification market. These products undergo rigorous assessments, including hygiene checks, manufacturing processes, and storage conditions, to ensure compliance with quality standards and regulations.

'Free-From' Foods: An Upward Trajectory:

'Free-from' foods, catering to dietary restrictions and allergies, fuel market growth. The category includes gluten-free, palm-oil-free, GMO-free, lactose-free, organic, and vegan foods. Consumer awareness of health benefits propels demand, driving growth in food certification programs.

Companies Paving the Way:

Leading the charge are industry pioneers including:

ALS

AssureCloud

AsureQuality

Bureau Veritas

CDG Certification Limited

Control Union Certifications

DEKRA

DNV

Eagle Certification Group

Equalitas Certifications Limited

Eurofins Scientific

FoodChain ID Group Inc.

Indocert

Intertek Group PLC

INTL Certification Limited

Kiwa

LQRA

MS Certification Services Pvt. Ltd.

Ocean Management Services

Safe Food Alliance

SGS

SOCOTEC

TQ Cert

TUV SUD

UL LLC

These companies are at the forefront of ensuring food safety and quality, embodying the market's commitment to global health.

