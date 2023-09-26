2023 Global Smart Electricity Meters Market Thrives on IoT Integration and Sustainable Energy Adoption

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Electricity Meters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Smart Electricity Meters market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to reach a size of approximately $20.5 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is driven by various factors, including the increasing adoption of smart meters for electricity consumption measurement. Here are some key insights from the report:

Market Segmentation:

Single-Phase smart meters are expected to record a CAGR of 7% and reach a market size of $14.6 billion by 2030.

by 2030. Three-Phase smart meters are projected to experience a higher CAGR of 9% over the same period.

Geographic Analysis:

The report provides a detailed analysis of specific geographic areas, with a focus on the US and China .

. The US market is currently estimated at $1.8 billion and is expected to see significant growth.

and is expected to see significant growth. China is forecasted to reach a market size of $7.6 billion by 2030.

Competitive Landscape:

The report highlights 16 significant players in the Smart Electricity Meters market, including Siemens AG and Schneider Electric SE.

Analyzing the competitive landscape can provide insights into the market dynamics and help businesses gain a competitive edge.

Global Economic Outlook:

The report discusses the global economic outlook, with improvements expected in the coming years.

Factors such as GDP growth, inflation, and government policies are considered in the analysis.

Challenges and Opportunities:

The report acknowledges challenges such as the war in Ukraine , inflation concerns, and regulatory changes.

, inflation concerns, and regulatory changes. It also highlights the potential for growth in various technologies, including AI, machine learning, renewables, and climate technologies.

Overall, the Smart Electricity Meters market is on a growth trajectory, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for more efficient electricity consumption measurement. The report provides valuable insights for businesses and investors looking to navigate this evolving market.

