2023: Growth Opportunities in the Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Sector - Improving and Expanding Viral Vector Manufacturing Capabilities in Asia

This research service provides an overview of the global biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (bio-CDMO) market and a 6-year market revenue forecast (2023 to 2028).

The geographic scope covers three key regions, namely North America (NA); Europe; and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The report offers a detailed segment analysis of the bio-CDMO market, including emerging business models such as reserved capacity and contract research development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) services that are set to dominate the traditional fee-for-service manufacturing services space.

The market segments cover drug type (drug substance and drug products) and cell expression type (microbial, mammalian, and other modalities). The other modalities segment includes cell-free expression systems, such as nucleic acid-based products and insect- and plant-based expression systems.

For the purpose of this study, the bio-CDMO market forecast includes services encompassing drug development and manufacturing processes, such as product development (R&D) services, analytical support, and manufacturing and packaging services, into one integrated process (from drug development through manufacturing).

The industry shift toward biologics is boosting product pipelines and adoption, leading to more demand for biologics manufacturing capability and capacity expansion.

Also, emerging biopharma companies hold two-thirds of the molecules in the R&D pipeline but have limited muscle to develop and commercialize these products. Bio-CDMOs can provide the agility and flexibility required for next-generation modalities such as CGT as they can use their modular facilities for multiple products and clients, which is a challenge for biopharma companies that build capabilities in-house.

Big pharma is, therefore, increasingly choosing to outsource complex development and manufacturing processes and de-risking their supply chain instead of building more in-house manufacturing capacity. The transition of CDMOs to CRDMOs is leading them to offer end-to-end services.

This positions competitors to partner with biopharmaceutical companies for their research, development, and manufacturing needs - from discovery to commercialization. While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to drug supply shortages, the pharmaceutical industry in general is moving toward right shoring, which involves keeping parts of the supply chain and processes in strategic locations to deliver the desired combination of cost and efficiency. CDMOs are playing a critical role in achieving supply chain resiliency.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by Cell Expression System Type

Market Segmentation by Service Type

Key Regional Competitors in the Bio-CDMO Market

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Environment - Bio-CDMO Market

Biologics Pipeline Overview

Bio-CDMO Business Model - Value Chain Expansion

Overview of Key CDMO Activities to Support the Next-gen Biologics Modalities Driving Precision Medicine

Impact of Biosimilar Launches on CDMOs

Key Emerging Trends in the Bio-CDMO Industry

New Modalities Paving the Way for New Entrants

Product Distribution of Marketed Biologics in 2022

Distribution of Bioprocessing Technique - Single-use Bioreactors (SUB) and Fixed Multiuse Bioreactors (MUB) for Mammalian-based Manufacturing

Regional Distribution of Total Biomanufacturing Capacity

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bio-CDMO Industry

Key Growth Metrics for the Global Bio-CDMO Market

Forecast Framework - Bio-CDMO Market Sizing

Forecast Methodology - Bio-CDMO Market

Forecast Assumptions and Considerations - Bio-CDMO Market

Revenue Forecast - Global Bio-CDMO Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Global Bio-CDMO Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Cell Expression System Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Mammalian Expression Systems

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Microbial Expression Systems

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Other Expression Systems

Revenue Split by Service Type

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Estimation - Top Bio-CDMO Market Participants

Revenue Share Analysis - Top Bio-CDMO Market Participants

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Building CGT Manufacturing and Distribution Capabilities in Europe

Growth Opportunity 2: Improving and Expanding Viral Vector Manufacturing Capabilities in Asia

Growth Opportunity 3: Live Biotherapeutic Products (Microbiome) Manufacturing Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 4: Adoption of AI and Digital Twins in Biomanufacturing

Growth Opportunity 5: Discovery and Preclinical Services for New Modalities

Growth Opportunity 6: Purpose-built PAT Services for CGT

6. Next Steps

