NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The most destructive ice storm in GVTC Communications company history hit their service area this year, leaving many GVTC customers without power and internet. With over 1,500 trouble tickets after the storm, GVTC reached out for help to partners across the state. HCTC, Btel, and Colorado Valley Communications stepped up to ensure GVTC could resolve their customer's issues as quickly as possible.

2023 GVTC IMPACT Award Winners

GVTC is proud to announce that HCTC, Btel, and Colorado Valley Communications have won the 2023 GVTC IMPACT Award. This prestigious award is given to the vendors/partners that best complement GVTC's values and strategic initiatives by building a strong relationship with GVTC through cost reductions, product innovation, quality improvement, service, teamwork, integrity, community involvement, or fiercely loyal customer principles.

Charlie Greenberg, President and CEO of Btel said, "Btel takes its responsibility of being a good neighbor seriously, and when we received the call from GVTC, we knew what we needed to do. We are excited to receive this award and will continue to support GVTC."

"As a fellow rural telecommunications company, we know how important the services we provide are, that is why we did not hesitate to help GVTC in their moment of need. HCTC is honored to be recognized with this distinction, which speaks to both companies' core values and commitment to excellence," said Craig Cook, CEO of HCTC.

"Colorado Valley Communications shares the same passion as GVTC for investing in communities and keeping customers connected, which is why when we found out GVTC needed our help, we headed straight to the Hill Country. We are ecstatic to be recognized with this award and will always lend GVTC a hand when needed," said Kelly Allison, President and General Manager of Colorado Valley Communications.

Each company's immediate response, generosity, and dedication to helping GVTC restore service to its customers greatly impacted the community. All of the companies sent their vehicles, tools, and personnel which played a significant role in GVTC's ability to respond to this emergency. These companies worked tirelessly to assist in repairing all issues, and their commitment to GVTC customers' well-being was evident in their efforts to restore services.

"The outstanding efforts of HCTC, Btel, and Colorado Valley Communications deserve recognition for their selflessness during this historic ice storm. These companies' dedication to helping those in need is an inspiration to us all, and they represent the very best of what a great partner should be. Their willingness to assist us in this critical situation is a testament to the strength of our partnership", said GVTC's President and CEO, Ritchie Sorrells.

HCTC, Btel, and Colorado Valley Communications went above and beyond for GVTC customers, and GVTC celebrates their commitment to their community members as an Impact Partner.

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone, and interactive smart security to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South-Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps. GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, is celebrating more than a decade of charitable giving. More than $5.5 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

