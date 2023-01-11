2023 Home Decor Trends? Ballard Designs Reveals the Answers for Comfort, Chic Personal Style

The "How to Decorate" retailer is the ultimate resource for bringing the season's trends into the home.

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Designs, the iconic home furnishings retailer, is sharing tips to update homes in the New Year with home décor in new style trends, now that 2023 is in full swing.

A recent Architectural Digest review made a big point about trending color: that although colors of 2022 had been predominantly for soothing, softness and swaddling, the new look in 2023 will be making a statement about brightness and individualism.

Ballard Designs table décor in the 2023 Magenta vibe. Displayed are Bunny Williams' Glass and Dinnerware for the design retailer. Curved wood benches and organic throws and pillows fit the 2023 home in Ballard Designs trending style.

Furnishings expert Li Kurczewski, Director of Merchandising Ballard Designs, remarks that "Home design with individualism and personality is always critical in making a home comforting for homeowners. But that individualism and personality," she adds, "are also important in making a home inviting for guests, family, and friends. After all, they're visiting your home because they want to visit You !"

Viva la Magenta:

According to the Pantone website, Viva Magenta is the color of 2023 for its exuberance and joyousness of feeling. Ballard brings that joy into the home with gorgeous magenta hues in decor pieces like drinking Goblets and matching Dinner Plates . Other choices include subtle magenta tones in a coordinating floral wall art print .

ReDeco of Arts:

The art deco movement of the roaring '20s continues to surge as the emotions of the pandemic recede and trends surge from new excitement and a renewed perspective. Predictions are that design boldness of artful triangles, zig zags, and sharp lines will continue to persist into the new year. Ballard's fun statement of this includes the trending Trellis Wallpaper in blue, brown, gray, or green.

Rounding Edges:

Also for 2023, hard square furniture corners are receding while rounded edges and curved sofas take precedence. Ballard looks forward to softening up corners in the home with comfortable curves like those in the architectural wood Cole Bench .

Maximizing Organics:

Earthy textures like wood, bamboo, and cork will still be important in living rooms and workspaces, and lighter textiles will continue to reign supreme in 2023. For the airy home vibe, a rustic, round wooden coffee table is the right touch.

Displaying Vines:

Hiding the good wine in pantries or cabinets is not only a waste of a good visual inspiration, it's a waste of good storage space! Showing bottles in a Wine Tower will maximize better taste.

Find more new furniture and decor trends online and in Ballard Designs' 17 (and growing) retail locations around the U.S.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM which includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

