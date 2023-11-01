2023 Impact Report Unveiled by Innovative Nonprofit Transforming Lives of Foster and First-Gen Students

 LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ready to Succeed (RTS), a beacon of hope for college-going foster youth and first-generation college students, proudly presents the remarkable outcomes of its annual impact report. With an unwavering commitment to bridging the "opportunity gap" for underserved youth, Ready to Succeed has transformed the lives of hundreds who lacked access to vital resources, relationships, and opportunities needed for graduation and career success.

The latest report reveals remarkable achievements, including enrolling 130 Scholars into their Ready To Succeed three-year program, bringing the total number of youth served to almost 500 in its seven year history.

  • 92% Graduation rate in under 6 years
    • Every year in California, over 4,000 former foster youth head off to college, often on their own. Without programs like RTS, only 4% will graduate (Jbay.org)
    • 56% of college students are first-generation students, who also face unique challenges
  • 94% of eligible Scholars secured summer internships
    • Internships provide hands-on experience that bridges classroom learning to the real world, boosting employability by 15% and earnings by 6% (source)
    • RTS Scholars will add a minimum of 20 professionals to their networks
  • 85% of students transitioned into a career track job within 6 months of graduation
    • 50% of foster children have no income within their first four years of aging out of the system, and those who do have an average annual income of $7,500. (source)
    • Graduates of the RTS program average $49,320 upon entering the workforce six times that earned by most foster youth at age 21.
  • $704,000 in targeted financial aid to RTS Scholars
    • Overcoming financial barriers allows Scholars to meet their basic needs while advancing in school

"It feels like the world is changing at a faster rate than ever before with exciting advancements in technology, shifting job markets and a growing emphasis on more diverse work experiences. What doesn't change is what students need to be successful: resources, relationships and opportunities. Meaningful connections are at the heart of our proven process, and we look forward to building on our impact year over year," said Executive Director and Co-Founder, Romi Lassally.

The real difference made by RTS  becomes crystal clear when hearing directly from the Scholars. The Impact Report showcases their stories, like those of:

  • Georgette, who found her voice as an advocate for foster youth
  • Ajani forged connections and is excited about the future after Camp Ready, a summer boot camp designed to make sure Scholars have a career toolkit ready to launch themselves into new opportunities
  • Sherrie deepened her career passions and gained invaluable skills during a summer internship
  • Jae's professional connections made at RTS continue to serve him long after graduation day

Read the full results of the 2023 Impact Report here: https://rts-impact-report-2023-40-fc81a057bbc64.webflow.io/

ABOUT READY TO SUCCEED
Ready to Succeed (RTS) is a career and personal development nonprofit that empowers foster and first-generation college students to graduate college, launch successful careers and reach  their full potential. Pat McCabe and Romi Lassally founded Ready to Succeed in 2016 after they observed that foster youth faced some of the worst outcomes among their peers with extremely low college graduation rates and high rates of unemployment, housing insecurity, and criminal convictions. Propelled by the belief that young people can thrive with the right resources, relationships, and opportunities, RTS has grown to serve nearly 500 Scholars and alumni. To date, RTS participants have achieved record-breaking outcomes with more than 90% graduating college in 4.5 years and 89% securing strong entry-level jobs within six months of graduation.

