2023 in Review: iFLYTEK's Advancements in Innovations Led to Global Recognition

iFLYTEK

15 Dec, 2023

HEFEI, China, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK received international recognition for its systematic approach to innovation and its cutting-edge products and services. Both around the world and closer to home, iFLYTEK's hard-won progress in furthering technological progress earned widespread acclaim in 2023.

iFLYTEK's philanthropic work also continued to garner praise in 2023. The fourth anniversary of iFLYREC's "Hearing the Voice of AI"—a collaborative social good initiative for the deaf—received Gold in Event Communications and Silver in Brand Communications during the 10th China Innovative Communications Awards (Suqin Awards). Since 2019, iFLYREC has spearheaded "Hearing the Voice of AI" in partnership with the China Association of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troup. Suqin Awards' recognition of "Hearing the Voice of AI" underscores iFLYREC's continued commitment to advancing social good programs.

Other notable recognitions include the "Comprehensive Mind Sports Innovation Award," which iFLYTEK Smart Sports won for its innovative Smart Playground and AI Sports Station. The two advanced systems are empowered by iFLYTEK's Spark Desk to enhance physical education. Additionally, projects in which iFLYTEK played a pivotal role—including the Zhengzhou Binhe International New City Operational Platform, Smart Lake System Engineering Comprehensive Information Platform, and Zhejiang Zhuji Economic Development Zone Smart Park Project—won the Outstanding Case Award of 2023 Smart City Pioneer List during the 16th Smart City Conference.

This past summer, iFLYTEK served as the Official Event Supplier of the World Athletics Championships (WAC) in Budapest, creating a barrier-free communication environment for volunteers, athletes, journalists, and attendees through its cutting-edge automatic voice conversion and translation capabilities.

At the WAC, iFLYTEK launched a public charity campaign, "Smiles for a Sustainable World," in line with the Local Organizing Committee's sustainable development strategy. iFLYTEK donated one Euro for each user who comments with smiling photo on iFLYTEK's official Facebook account and 5% of all profits during the WAC to Sinosz, a non-profit organization formed by the Hungarian National Association of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is a well-known publicly-listed intelligent speech and artificial intelligence company in the Asia-Pacific region. For more information, please visit https://global.iflytek.com/.

