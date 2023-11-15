2023 Insights on Asian OEMs' Over-the-Air Update (FOTA/SOTA) Strategies: How Market Players are Looking to Enhance their OTA Capabilities to Gain a Competitive Edge

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insights on Asian OEMs' Over-the-Air Update (FOTA/SOTA) Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research study identifies the key drivers and constraints influencing growth in this domain and explores various use cases tailored for automakers. It culminates by shedding light on the emerging growth opportunities within this sector, which market players and stakeholders can capitalize on.

This research service scrutinizes Over-The-Air (OTA) updates originating from Asian original equipment manufacturers, offering insights into how market participants can enhance their OTA capabilities to gain a competitive advantage. The study encompasses both Firmware OTA (FOTA) and Software OTA (SOTA) strategies. The increasing prevalence of embedded technology and the advent of 5G are poised to elevate the utilization of connected services and advanced infotainment features, consequently fueling the demand for OTA software updates that create more personalized user experiences.

The study segments OTA updates into 12 distinct categories, encompassing Powertrain, Infotainment Services, Connected Services, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)/Autonomous Driving (AD), Chassis, Remote Services, Bug Fixes, User Manuals, Health, Wellness, and Well-being, Passive Safety, Active Safety, and Comfort/Convenience.

In addition, the study provides detailed profiles of key players such as the Hyundai Group, Toyota Group, and Honda Group, outlining their service and subsegment penetration for each type of OTA update. It also offers a breakdown of the number of OTA updates offered by each company across these categories. Country-specific analyses are included for Japan, South Korea, and India.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

Which OEMs offer OTA updates?

Which segments and subsegments account for most of the OTA updates?

Which regulations and standards impact the OTA updates?

To date, how many OTA updates have the profiled companies offered?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Over-the-air (OTA) Updates in the Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Introduction to OTA Updates

OTA Updates in the Automotive Industry: How and Why

Key Participants and OTA Update Types

OTA Update Segmentation

OTA Updates in the Automotive Industry: A Timeline

OTA Update Trends Affecting On-demand Feature Adoption

OEMs Recalling Vehicles with and without OTA Updates: A Case Study

OTA Updates: The Future

4 Privacy Data Regulations and Standards Impacting OTA Updates: South Korea and Japan

Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA): South Korea

Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI): Japan

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDPB), 2023: India

Cybersecurity Regulation: UNECE WP.29

Cybersecurity Regulations WP.29

WP.29 Key Requirements and Mandates

UNECE Cybersecurity Regulation: R155

UNECE Regulation on Software Updates and Software Update Management Systems (SUMSs): R156

Regulations across Asian Countries: A Snapshot

5 Automaker OTA Updates by Segment: India

Indian Automakers' OTA Updates: A Snapshot

Indian Automakers' OTA Updates by OEM

Mahindra's Future Strategies Impacting OTA Updates

Tata Elxsi's OTA Update Strategy

Maruti Suzuki Motors's OTA Update

6 Automaker OTA Updates by Segment: Japan

Japanese Automakers' OTA Updates: A Snapshot

Japanese Automakers's OTA Updates by OEM

Toyota's OTA Updates: A Snapshot

Toyota OTA Updates: A Timeline

Toyota's OTA Update Comparison by Segments

Toyota OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments

Nissan, Mazda, and Mitsubishi's OTA Updates: A Snapshot

Honda's OTA Updates: A Snapshot

Honda's OTA Updates: A Timeline

Honda OTA Update Comparison by Segment

Honda OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments

7 Automaker OTA Updates by Segment: South Korea

South Korea Automakers' OTA Updates: A Snapshot

South Korea Automakers' OTA Updates by OEM

Hyundai Motor Group's OTA Updates: A Snapshot

Hyundai Motor Group's OTA Updates: A Timeline

Hyundai Motor Group's OTA Update Comparison by Segment

Hyundai Motor Group OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments

OTA Update Penetration by Segment in Asian OEMs

Segment/Category Benchmarking by Automakers

Asian OEMs: Comparison by Number of OTA Updates

Asian OEMs: OTA Update Snapshot

Asian OEMs OTA Updates: Comparison of Number of OTA Updates by Segment

Asian OEMs: OTA Update Summary

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: In-cabin Features and OTA Updates

Growth Opportunity 2: Continuous Software Updates

Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomous Vehicles and EVs

