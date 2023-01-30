2023 Jacksonville Film Festival: Festival Opens Friday - Screening 100 Films From 22 Countries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Jacksonville Film Festival, presented by VyStar Credit Union, is excited to announce its opening night ceremony and film on Friday, February 3rd at 6:30 pm at WJCT. The opening film, The Mirror Game, directed by William Stribling, will kick off a three-day showcase of domestic and international independent films, February 3-5, 2023 at the Conference Center at the Main Library and The Jessie Ball duPont Center. The festival will feature more than 100 films from 22 countries, giving audiences a diverse array of films with unique stories and themes to enjoy.

2023 Jacksonville Film Festival - Poster

Films blocks to make note of:

All in the Family | Sponsored by The Driscoll Group, Inc. - Saturday, February 4 at 10am

Description: All the films are family-inspired including an all girls hockey team and films structured on dealing with loss.

Iran to Jax & Gisele | | Sponsored by TigerLily - Saturday, February 4 at 11am and 2pm

Description: All the films are by Iranian filmmakers, with some shining a light on struggles in Iran.

Stay With Me | Sponsored by Ellie Mental Health of Jacksonville - Saturday, February 4 at 2pm

Description: The film focuses on mental health and how it affects relationships with friends and significant others.

All of the Colors | Sponsored by LGBTQ Community Fund for Northeast Florida - Saturday, February 4 at 6pm

Description: The films center on LGBTQ characters and stories.

Utterly Macabre - Saturday, February 4 at 7:30pm

Description: The block features horror and unique films that might just make you second guess what you just watched.

A Collection of Ideas, Facts, and Tidbits - Sponsored by Cathy Driscoll - Sunday, February 5 at 2:30pm

Description: The short documentaries include everything from Canadian tradition to loved ones going to the library as part of a program to speak to their incarcerated loved ones.

The festival is also hosting two workshops and the writer's panel Saturday, February 4th at the Conference Center at the Main Library. The Crowdsourcing Workshop at 11am, will be led by Marty Lang, a film professor at the University of Memphis and filmmaker of Stay With Me, which will screen February 4 at 2 pm. The Writer's Panel, featuring Miguel Nolla (ABC's Scandal), Nick Zayas (Paramount+ Original Star Trek Picard), and Erin Cancino (Disney+'s Original Series Hawkeye) will begin at 1 pm. Then at 3pm, the Micro-Budget Producing Worksop will round out the workshops and panels of the festival.

The festival is also thrilled to welcome special guest Pepper Lindsey for the Women's Perspective Brunch, sponsored by ruckus at Town Hall Bar and Restaurant on Saturday, February 4th at 10 am.

Tickets for the opening night film, as well as for any of the films, panels, or workshops, can be purchased at http://www.jacksonvillefilmfestival.com/2023 . Don't miss this opportunity to experience the best in international and local film at the Jacksonville Film Festival.

Social Resources

Facebook: facebook.com/jacksonvillefilmfestival

Twitter: @JaxFilmFestival

Instagram: @jacksonvillefilmfestival

Hashtag: #JaxFilmFest2023

Team @ Jacksonville Film Festival

Niki Logoreci, Executive Director

Tim Driscoll, Artistic and Programming Director

Monica Whitsel, Vice President of Communications

Brian Reese, Director of Operations

Allyson Reese, Community Partnership Lead

About JaxFilmFest

Jacksonville Film Festival is the longest running film festival in Jacksonville, Florida.

A non-for-profit, annual film festival that showcases in-competition and out-of-competition American and International independent films. For more information, please visit JacksonvilleFilmFestival.com or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram

Media Contact:

Monica Whitsel

[email protected]

(904) 834-5699

SOURCE Jacksonville Film Festival