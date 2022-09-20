2023 Jacksonville Film Festival: Official Film Selection & Festival Dates Announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Jacksonville Film Festival will showcase four-days of domestic and international independent films on February 3-6, 2023. Festival events expand throughout the historic San Marco neighborhood with screenings located at the San Marco Theatre and Aspire Church San Marco.

The 2023 Festival lineup consists of 114 films from 22 countries, with an astonishing 60% produced or directed by women.

Artistic and Programming Director, Tim Driscoll has been with the festival since 2018. He believes this coming year's films stand out from the past.

I am humbled and in awe with this year's program. Twenty-two countries represented with sixty percent of our films directed and/or produced by a female filmmaker. This year's event will showcase films from Sundance, SXSW, and a 2021 Oscar nominated film.

These stories are brimming with heart, passion, and a bold desire to communicate and connect. Every year I'm proud of the work we curate for the Jacksonville community and this year is no different. Top to bottom, this is our strongest collection of work to date. Can't wait to see you at the movies!

The 2023 Official Selection can viewed at

jacksonvillefilmfestival.com/2023-official-selection-films

The full program and tickets for the 2023 Jacksonville Film Festival will be announced on December 15, 2022. Passes will be available for purchase at jacksonvillefilmfestival.com

Team @ 2023 Jacksonville Film Festival

Niki Logoreci, Executive Director

Tim Driscoll, Artistic and Programming Director

Monica Whitsel, Vice President of Communications

Brian Reese, Director of Operations

About JaxFilmFest

Jacksonville Film Festival is the longest running film festival in Jacksonville, Florida.

A non-for-profit, annual film festival that showcases in-competition and out-of-competition American and International independent films. For more information, please visit JacksonvilleFilmFestival.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Media Contact:

Monica Whitsel

[email protected]com

(904) 834-5699

