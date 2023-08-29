2023 LINGOKIDS YOUTH SCREEN TIME STUDY: HOW TO HELP KIDS NOT BECOME 'SCREEN ZOMBIES'

LOS ANGELES, MADRID and MEXICO CITY, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, parents and caregivers face increasing concerns about their children's exposure to and engagement with screens. To help guide parents on the ideal screen time decisions for their families, Lingokids, the number one learning app for kids, conducted a comprehensive study alongside industry experts that dives into screen time habits and trends among children aged 2 to 8 years old.

Key Findings:

  • 1 in 3 parents are worried their child is addicted to screens.
  • Only 50% of parents are very involved in monitoring their children's screen time.
  • 64.6% of parents believe that they themselves spend too much time on screens.

"There will always be screens in the home environment," noted Dr. Michael Rich, founder of the Digital Wellness Lab. "Interactive screen time is a language of our time, and it is how we learn, communicate, create and connect with others. The key is not restricting children's screen time, but rather guiding them on how to use it". 

How Parents Can Monitor Screen Time Options

The study revealed that only 50% of parents are actively involved in monitoring and regulating their children's screen time. Experts believe that parents need to be more vigilant in reviewing what their child is doing on screens, in case children are exploring unrestricted types of screen time on apps like YouTube, TikTok or apps that have advertising.

Quality vs Non Quality Screen Time

The study dives into the importance of "active" screen time, a type of screen time that promotes cognitive development, critical thinking, and socio-emotional skills.

"Viewing non-quality screen time promotes passivity, empty entertainment and distraction without curiosity. It can also displace other cognitively enriching experiences for children, such as playing with other children, imagining, or exploring nature," explained Dr. Michael Rich, founder of the Digital Wellness Lab. "Quality screen time is something that challenges, excites curiosity, and asks questions of kids so they interact and stretch themselves, rather than just feeds them pre-digested information."

Setting a Good Example

Parents play a crucial role in setting a good example for their children in terms of screen time usage. 64.6% of parents surveyed believe that they themselves

spend too much time in front of a screen. Experts stressed the importance of leading by example and using screens in a way that promotes beneficial content and healthy habits for the whole family.

Key Takeaways

The study concludes that screens can be beneficial for children when used appropriately and interactively. Parents should focus on the content and time limits, using educational apps and videos to encourage learning, curiosity and development. By setting good examples and fostering safe and active screen time, parents can ensure that their children's digital experiences are enriching and fun.

