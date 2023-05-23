2023 LITTLE LEAGUE® COACH OF THE YEAR SUBMISSIONS ARE NOW OPEN

News provided by

Lance

23 May, 2023, 09:05 ET

Lance® Cookies & Crackers and The Positive Coaching Alliance® celebrate Little League® coaches across the nation with the fourth annual Coach of the Year award

CAMDEN, N.J., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lance® brand, in partnership with Positive Coaching Alliance® (PCA), announced today that the fourth annual Little League Coach of the Year Award submissions are now open. As the official snack of Little League® Baseball and Softball, Lance cookies and crackers fuel Little Leaguers both on-and-off the field with 15 varieties of nourishing snack options.

To celebrate the important role that coaches play, the brand is hosting an online submission contest in which one Little League Baseball® Coach and one Little League Softball® Coach will be awarded the 2023 Little League Coach of the Year Award, along with a $5,000 prize to use for their local Little League program. Open until Sunday, June 4 at 11:59 PM EST, parents and members of the Little League community are encouraged to nominate a Little League coach who positively impacts their players, both on-and-off-the-field at https://bit.ly/CoachoftheYear2023.

"Little League coaches play an important role in building our community and shaping our youth to be strong leaders," said Janda Lukin, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Campbell Snacks. "We are thrilled to recognize exceptional coaches through our annual Coach of the Year program and to continue our partnership with Little League and the Positive Coaching Alliance." 

The Lance® brand team will be on-site at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, NC and Baseball World Series in Williamsport, PA with sandwich crackers, games for all ages, giveaways and more to fuel sportsmanship and community.

For more information about Lance and the Little League partnership, visit https://www.littleleague.org/partnerships/official-sponsors/lance/

Follow Lance on Social Media
Instagram: www.instagram.com/lancesnacks
Facebook: www.facebook.com/lancesnacks

About Lance®
For over 110 years, Lance® has been fueling American families with its sandwich cookies and crackers. Always dependable, Lance® sandwich crackers are an on-the-go snack that helps keep you going without getting in your way. Lance® sandwich crackers are available in 15 delicious varieties, including ToastChee®, Toasty®, and Nekot®. Each freshly baked sandwich cracker is filled with tasty ingredients like real peanut butter and cheese fillings. For more information about Lance®, please visit www.lance.com and for more about Campbell Soup Company visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

SOURCE Lance

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.