2023 Long-Term Care in Illinois by Steven Craig Fox D.O. Now Available

Post Pandemic Decimated Long-Term Care

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One out of three coronavirus deaths in the United States have been residents or employees of long-term care facilities. Over 400,000 caregivers have left the field of long-term care. Hospitals are "boarding" elderly patients in hallways and emergency rooms unable to discharge their inpatients to nursing homes or home care. Despite the highest increases in healthcare hourly wages, the long-term care workforce will not return to pre-pandemic employment levels until 2027.

The long-term care system in the United States has been devastated and profoundly changed by the pandemic. With the cost of caregiving increasing by nearly 20%, a family's ability to pay for care is even more challenging.

Written by a physician with over 40 years of experience in geriatric and disability medicine, 2023 LONG TERM CARE in ILLINOIS provides critical information on a personal and healthcare need that 70% of all older adults will face. While facility quality and cost in Illinois are provided, information about Medicare benefits, hospital discharge, home care and patient rights apply on a national basis.

Of paramount interest is a federal case and ruling Jimmo v.Sebelius 2013. Initially, and again in 2018, a federal judge ordered Medicare to educate providers and the public about this settlement.

Medicare's failure to abide by the settlement has potentially resulted in the inappropriate and illegal denial of services to millions of beneficiaries.

Jimmo v. Sebelius remains a landmark settlement that everyone was supposed to know about and to this day should know about.

To receive a copy of 2023 Long Term Care in Illinois, please email: [email protected]

