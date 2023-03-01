2023 MedDev eMarketing Summit: Join the Medical Device Industry's Leading Senior Marketing Experts in this Interactive, Engaging, Unique TED-style Summit (San Diego, CA, USA - May 9-10, 2023)

DUBLIN, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 MedDev eMarketing Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now in its 7th year, the popular Medical Device Industry's one-of-a-kind 'TED-style' digital marketing leadership Summit is back this May in beautiful San Diego! Join us and advance your ENTIRE TEAM with two years' worth of new digital marketing strategies and expertise in just two days!

Join 180+ medical device digital marketing professionals and learn new, innovative post-pandemic digital marketing strategies in a fun, interactive environment this May. 2023's Summit will share leading industry takeaways on digital strategy leadership, strategy pivoting, digital disruption, B2B, B2C, content supply, big data/segmentation, AI/AR/VR, customer experience, patient activation, omnichannel, social strategy, mobile engagement and much much more.

If you are involved in medical device marketing, product or brand strategy, you won't want to miss this event. Register today!

What to Expect from the 2023 MedDev eMarketing Summit



Inspiring Keynotes & 'TED-Style' Sessions

Previous awesome keynotes included leading marketing disruptors and innovators including Ted Rubin, Rand Fishkin, Neil Patel & Bryan Kramer. Our carefully curated 2023 speakers will inspire you and your team with their personal stories and visions for the future of marketing, sales, and business.

In addition, MedDev 2023 will feature multiple fun and interactive breakout sessions from some of the biggest names and brightest minds in sales and marketing.

Join the Digital Health Revolution

Join over 180+ senior marketing leadership pioneers looking to advance their marketing and engagement campaigns, and share their own personal stories on finding a successful long-term digital strategy in this unique, engaging "TED-style" Summit! MedDev 2023 is designed BY industry, FOR industry, providing a fun, highly interactive forum for 100's of creative minds, thinkers and digital marketers to share invaluable best practices, insights, tools and techniques for making the most of your marketing and sales campaigns.

As well as MedDev digital marketing strategies post COVID-19, we will be discussing:

Marketing leadership: Creating a culture that resonates with your customer

Disruptive marketing strategies driving healthcare

Evolving your go-to-market strategy in the changing healthcare landscape

Advancing your healthcare social media #Revolution

Building a content supply chain that actually works

The Digital Health revolution & how this will change you in 2023

Perfecting the art & science of customer experience digital marketing

AI/AR/VR & machine learning to automate digital journeys

Bridging marketing & IT in a digital healthcare revolution

Turning loyalty into advocacy: The future of loyalty marketing

Enhance your B2B & B2C multichannel digital campaigns

Utilizing big data to tell stories & streamline your engagement & pipelines

