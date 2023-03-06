2023 Medical Equipment Reports Subscription: Access to 7 Reports Across Home Oxygen Equipment, Monitoring, Blood Plasma, Transportation, Medical Testing, and Treatment Devices, Surgical/Rehab Robots

Mar 06, 2023, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Equipment Reports Subscription: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The subscription includes access to 7 reports on the medical equipment industry, with access to report updates for one year.
Choose any 7 studies for the Subscription:
Home Oxygen Medical Equipment
- Medical Oxygen Concentrator Equipment, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Stationary Oxygen Equipment Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Portable Oxygen Equipment Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- High Flow Oxygen Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Monitoring Devices
- Blood Pressure Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- EKG Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Pulse Oximeter - Oxygen Monitors - Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Blood Glucose Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Patient Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Fitness Device Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Vital Signs Monitors Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Diabetes Monitor Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Patient Monitor Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Pulse Oximeter Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Blood Plasma
- Blood Plasma Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Transportation Medical Equipment
- Wheelchair Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Air Medical Transport, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Hospital Beds, Medical Furniture, and Patient Transport Units, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts,2022 to 2028
Medical Testing, and Treatment Devices
- COVID Testing Products Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- iCPET Invasive Cardio Pulmonary Testing for Long Term Covid and Chronic Fatigue Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- PAH Invasive Cardio Pulmonary Treatments for Long Term Covid and Chronic Fatigue Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Oxygen Treatment for Cardio Pulmonary Vascular Impairment, Long Term Covid and Chronic Fatigue Market Shares,
- Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Chronic Heart Disease Not Caused by Blockages, 70% of Heart Disease, Cardio Pulmonary Testing for Long Term Covid and Chronic Fatigue Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Surgical Medical Robots
- Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Radiological Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Abdominal Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Cardiac Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Robotics for radiotherapy Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Pharmaceutical Robots
- Pharmaceutical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Laboratory Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Rehabilitation and Cleaning Robots
- Robotic prosthetics Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Rehabilitation robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Hospital Care Support Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Cleaning Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Medical equipment markets provide stable, steady, reliable sources of revenue generation. Hospital, long term care facilities, and clinical offices represent target markets. Monitoring, diagnosing, moving, tracking information, and treating people are done with medical equipment.
A new generation of medical devices supports clinical tracking of chronic disease. World health organizations are supporting clinical caregivers that are leveraging monitoring and treatment delivery devices to improve the quality of care.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 3B Medical, Inc.
- Ada Health GmbH,
- ADAC Service GmbH
- AGFA Gevaert Group
- Air Medical Group Holdings
- Air Methods
- AirSep
- Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
- Apex Medical
- athenahealth, Inc.
- Besco
- Beyond Medical
- BMC Medical Co., Ltd.
- Caire Medical
- Carestream Health
- CAS Medical Systems
- Cerner Corporation
- Chart Industries
- Covidien (Medtronic)
- CPAP
- Drager
- DRF
- Drive DeVilbiss HealthcareKoike Medical
- Drive-DeVilbiss Healthcare
- e-MDs Incorporation
- eClinicalWorks
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Fisher and Paykel
- Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co., Ltd.
- Fosun Pharma
- Gardner Denver
- GE Healthcare
- Greenway Health, LLC.
- GSE
- Hewlett Packard
- Inogen
- Inova Labs
- Invacare
- Jiuxin Medical
- Leistung Engineering
- Longfian Scitech
- McKesson Corporation
- Medidata Solutions Inc.
- Merits
- Metro Aviation
- Mindray
- NextGen Healthcare
- Nidek Medical
- Nihon Kohden
- Novarad Corporation
- NTK
- NXGN Management, LLC,
- O2 Concepts
- Oracle
- OSI (Spacelabs)
- Oxygo
- PHI
- Philips Healthcare
- Philips Respironics
- Precision Medical
- Rega
- ResMed
- REVA Air Ambulance
- Royal Flying Doctor Service
- Schiller
- Sequal
- Siemens Healthineers
- Siilo
- SWORD Health
- Teijin Pharma Limited
- Zadro Health Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i77zjj
