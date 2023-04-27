2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards unveil star-packed presenter lineup for global event, airing from LA's Barker Hangar on Sunday, May 7th at 8PM ET/PT

16 nominees for social category "Best Musical Moment" sponsored by SONIC® revealed

MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV today announced the first round of all-star presenters for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards spanning the worlds of film, television and music. The list includes:

Anthony Ramos ( Transformers: Rise of the Beasts )

Ariana Madix ( Vanderpump Rules ) ^

Ashley Park ( Joy Ride )

Ayo Edebiri ( Bottoms )

Busta Rhymes



Camila Morrone ( Daisy Jones & The Six )

Chelsea Lazkani ( Selling Sunset )

Chrishell Stause ( Selling Sunset )

Christopher Briney ( The Summer I Turned Pretty ) ^

Courtney Eaton ( Yellowjackets )

Dave Burd "Lil Dicky" ( Dave )

Dominique Fishback ( Transformers: Rise of the Beasts )

Gal Gadot ( Heart of Stone )

Gavin Casalegno ( The Summer I Turned Pretty )

Halle Bailey ( The Little Mermaid )

Havana Rose Liu ( Bottoms )

Jamie Lee Curtis ( Haunted Mansion )

Jonah Hauer-King ( The Little Mermaid )

Jasmin Savoy Brown ( Yellowjackets )

Kaia Gerber ( Bottoms )

Katie Maloney ( Vanderpump Rules ) ^

Lala Kent ( Vanderpump Rules ) ^

Liv Hewson ( Yellowjackets )

Lola Tung ( The Summer I Turned Pretty ) ^

Nick Viall (Host, The Viall Files Podcast )

Rachel Sennott ( Bottoms ) ^

Riley Keough ( Daisy Jones & The Six ) ^

Sabrina Wu ( Joy Ride )

Sam Claflin ( Daisy Jones & The Six ) ^

Samantha Hanratty ( Yellowjackets )

Sarah Michelle Gellar ( Wolf Pack )

Scheana Shay ( Vanderpump Rules ) ^

Sherry Cola ( Joy Ride )

Sophie Nélisse ( Yellowjackets )

Sophie Thatcher ( Yellowjackets )

Stephanie Hsu ( Joy Ride )

Suki Waterhouse ( Daisy Jones & The Six ) ^

Tiffany Haddish (Haunted Mansion)

^ = nominee

MTV also unveiled the 16 nominees competing in the social category for "Best Musical Moment" sponsored by SONIC® . Voting officially opens via MTV's Instagram Stories on Monday, May 1st and closes Friday, May 5th with the winner revealed live in show. The nominees include:

competing in the social category for . Voting officially opens via on and closes with the winner revealed live in show. The nominees include: Daisy Jones & The Six : "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)"

Don't Worry Darling : Jack's Tap Dance

Elvis : "Trouble"

Ginny & Georgia : "I Will Survive" (Bachelorette Party)

M3GAN : "Titanium"

Matilda the Musical : "Revolting Children"

Purple Hearts : "Come Back Home"

RRR : "Naatu Naatu"

She-Hulk : Attorney at Law : "Body"

SNL : "Big Boys"

Stranger Things : "Running Up That Hill"

The Last of Us : "Long Long Time" (Bill & Frank Play Piano)

The School for Good and Evil : "You Should See Me in a Crown"

The Summer I Turned Pretty : "This Love (Taylor's Version)"

Wednesday : "Goo Goo Muck"

Young Royals : "Simon's Song"

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NEWS:

HOST : Drew Barrymore

HONOREES: Jennifer Coolidge will receive the 'Comedic Genius' Award

NOMINATIONS : Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Wednesday lead scripted nominations. Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules lead unscripted nominations.

TUNE IN + SIMULCAST: The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards return with an epic Los Angeles takeover at Barker Hangar, airing LIVE Sunday, May 7th at 8PM ET on MTV, simulcasting across BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land & VH1 . The evening honors the biggest and best in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted, for one supersized, can't-miss event. The event also airs on MTV internationally in more than 150 countries.

Sponsors of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards include Cheetos® and SONIC®.

Executive Producers for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are MTV's Bruce Gillmer , Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf , along with Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski . Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella and Mike Ostolaza serve as the Music Talent Executives.

Executive Producers for the are MTV's , and , along with and and are Executives in Charge of Production and and serve as the Music Talent Executives. PRESS CREDENTIALS: The application window has closed. For questions, contact [email protected] .

The application window has closed. For questions, contact . SOCIAL MEDIA: Visit MTVAwards.mtv.com , follow @MTV on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , TikTok and YouTube , use hashtag #MTVAwards and follow @MTVAwards on Facebook and Twitter.

