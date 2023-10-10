'2023 Multinationals and China' exhibition highlights cutting-edge technologies and advanced products

News provided by

Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province

10 Oct, 2023

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a supporting event of the fourth Qingdao Multinationals Summit, the "2023 Multinationals and China" themed exhibition organized by Shandong Council for the Promotion of International Trade was held from October 10 to 12 at the Qingdao International Convention Center.

The Exhibition showcases the cooperation achievements, cutting-edge technologies, advanced products, and other aspects of multinational corporations in China, demonstrating Shandong province's strong industrial foundation and superior business environment.

2023 Multinationals and China Exhibition held in Qingdao
The exhibition spans about 10,000 square meters with three major exhibition areas including "Friendly Shandong, Remarkable Shandong", "Multinationals in China" and "Business and Leisure Zone". The exhibition displays 1,600 exhibits brought by 231 companies, including Fortune 500 companies such as Tesla, Siemens, HP and AstraZeneca.

Multinational Companies in China focuses on intelligent manufacturing, high-end equipment, information technology, financial services, and selects iconic multinational enterprises that have closely cooperated with China. The exhibits displays small physical objects and models, including 18 Fortune Global 500 companies such as Tesla, Siemens, HP, and AstraZeneca, as well as 7 world-renowned multinational companies such as Leifa, Rhinocost, and Tavo.

There are more than 100 cutting-edge technology products, including the world's first AI model for the energy industry, the world's first 100000 ton smart fishery large-scale breeding factory ship "Guoxin No.1", the world's first 100 ton dandelion rubber water-based extraction line, the world's first BIPV light photovoltaic module, the world's largest super large vacuum sintering furnace based on big data intelligent temperature control, The only new energy vehicle battery shell in the world, and so on.

The entire venue adopts ecological and environmentally friendly construction materials, the venue is built without pollution, exhibition materials are sustainable, and display props are reused. The exhibition breaks through the limitations of traditional exhibitions that are modular and fragmented, adopting a display style dynamic tour path to create a new integrated and integrated outdoor exhibition mode; Using a 3000 square meter outdoor screen, 12 sets of central control speakers, over 100 multimedia interactive exhibition items and multimedia interactive devices, creating an immersive interactive experience. Visitors can gain an immersive visual experience and stimulate their interest in the exhibition in an environment where ecology and technology complement each other.

