2023 Novo Holdings Bioindustrial Investments Team Annual Review/Business Update

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Holdings Bioindustrial Investments team today publishes its review of 2023 – paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Novo Holdings Bioindustrial Investments team understands that radical innovation is needed if we are to win the battle against global warming and its damaging effects on the health of people and the planet. Recent innovations in biological sciences and technology hold the promise to deliver the breakthroughs needed, but too few of them have been successfully commercialised to a level where they can make a meaningful, sustainable impact. The Bioindustrial Investments team remains steadfast on harnessing the power of biotechnology to deliver impactful solutions for both industry and agriculture.

Anders Spohr, Senior Partner, Head of Bioindustrial Investments, said: "With the establishment of our dedicated investment team, Novo Holdings is more focused than ever on the bioindustrial sector, and our portfolio now comprises 23 companies, ranging from industry giants like Novozymes and Chr. Hansen to dynamic startups. These companies are pioneering the use of microorganisms and fungi to create sustainable substitutes such as biofuels, biomaterials, and chemical alternatives.

"As we embark on another year of advancing the green transition, at Bioindustrial Investments our focus is on scaling up, aiming to amplify our impact on society through bioindustrial innovations."

For more information and to read the review in full, please visit link on our website.

About Novo Holdings A/S

Novo Holdings A/S is a private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. It is the holding company of the Novo Group, comprising Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S, and is responsible for managing the Novo Nordisk Foundation's assets.

Novo Holdings is recognized as a leading international life science investor, with a focus on creating long-term value. As a life science investor, Novo Holdings provides seed and venture capital to development-stage companies and takes significant ownership positions in growth and well-established companies. Novo Holdings also manages a broad portfolio of diversified financial assets. Further information: www.novoholdings.dk.

