2023 Outstanding CSR of the Year State Winners Announced

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research

18 Jul, 2023, 08:43 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, a group of exceptional insurance professionals are selected to represent their states and then compete to become the National Outstanding CSR of the Year. This prestigious award, regarded as the foremost national award of its kind, recognizes the contributions and commitment of those who serve clients within the insurance industry.

To be eligible for the top state honor, the 2023 candidates submitted an essay on the following topic: 

"Empathy is an important aspect of customer-facing jobs, and it will only become more important as greater emphasis is placed on making customer interactions feel natural. Explain how empathy has helped you become a better CSR. Give three examples of how you've used empathy in your role and describe the positive effects it's had."

Additionally, entrants demonstrated commendable service to their agencies, industry, and community.

2023 Outstanding CSR of The Year State Winners

Arizona

Tracy Miller

LeBaron & Carroll

Arkansas

Bobbie Sanchez, CISR

Newman Ralph Browning Insurance Agency

California

Andrea Scaletta, CISR

Arthur J. Gallagher

Colorado

Heather Salvador

Weedin Agency, Inc.

Illinois

Susan Vance

Abbe Insurance Agency

Indiana

Kari Hendrix, CIC

Dimond Bros Insurance, LLC

Iowa

Lori Steffen

Perspective Insurance

Kentucky

Melvia N. Means, CISR, CPIA

Houchens Insurance Group

Maine

Heather M. Bouley

F.A. Peabody Company

Massachusetts

Amy Strout, CISR, CPIA, AILP/PL

Bender Hatch Insurance, Inc.

Minnesota

Jaylen Miller, CISR Elite, CSRM

Dwight Swanstrom Company

Missouri

Sharon G. Cross, CISR

Ollis/Akers/Arney

Montana

Jodi Sprauer, CISR

HUB International Mountain States

Nebraska

Katie Shipp, CISR, CAWC

Dodge Partners Insurance

New Mexico

Kelsey Heath

Kysar Leavitt Insurance Agency

North Carolina

Emily Gregory, CISR, CLCS, CBIA

Piedmont Triad Insurance Agency, Inc.

Ohio

Nicole Perry, CISR

UIS Insurance & Investments

Oklahoma

Kailea McGehee, CIC, CISR

Omega Insurance Agency

Oregon

Katie DeWitt

The Simmons Agency dba Stratton Insurance

Pennsylvania

Brendalisse Rivera-Casanova, J.D., CIC, CRM, CISR

Gunn-Mowery, LLC

South Carolina

Stacy L. Spurling

Creech Roddey Watson Insurance

Tennessee

Julia Simpson

Insight Risk Management

Texas

Sonnie Tremble, CIC, CRM, CISR

West Texas Insurance Exchange

Vermont

Jenn Zandy

Union Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Virginia

Nicole Noonan, CISR, CLCS, CPIA

Welch, Graham & Ogden Insurance, Inc.

Wisconsin

Jennifer DeGeorge, CIC

Vizance

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the nation's premier provider of educational opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals.

