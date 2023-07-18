2023 Outstanding CSR of the Year State Winners Announced

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, a group of exceptional insurance professionals are selected to represent their states and then compete to become the National Outstanding CSR of the Year. This prestigious award, regarded as the foremost national award of its kind, recognizes the contributions and commitment of those who serve clients within the insurance industry.

To be eligible for the top state honor, the 2023 candidates submitted an essay on the following topic:

"Empathy is an important aspect of customer-facing jobs, and it will only become more important as greater emphasis is placed on making customer interactions feel natural. Explain how empathy has helped you become a better CSR. Give three examples of how you've used empathy in your role and describe the positive effects it's had."

Additionally, entrants demonstrated commendable service to their agencies, industry, and community.

2023 Outstanding CSR of The Year State Winners

Arizona Tracy Miller LeBaron & Carroll Arkansas Bobbie Sanchez, CISR Newman Ralph Browning Insurance Agency California Andrea Scaletta, CISR Arthur J. Gallagher Colorado Heather Salvador Weedin Agency, Inc. Illinois Susan Vance Abbe Insurance Agency Indiana Kari Hendrix, CIC Dimond Bros Insurance, LLC Iowa Lori Steffen Perspective Insurance Kentucky Melvia N. Means, CISR, CPIA Houchens Insurance Group Maine Heather M. Bouley F.A. Peabody Company Massachusetts Amy Strout, CISR, CPIA, AILP/PL Bender Hatch Insurance, Inc. Minnesota Jaylen Miller, CISR Elite, CSRM Dwight Swanstrom Company Missouri Sharon G. Cross, CISR Ollis/Akers/Arney Montana Jodi Sprauer, CISR HUB International Mountain States Nebraska Katie Shipp, CISR, CAWC Dodge Partners Insurance New Mexico Kelsey Heath Kysar Leavitt Insurance Agency North Carolina Emily Gregory, CISR, CLCS, CBIA Piedmont Triad Insurance Agency, Inc. Ohio Nicole Perry, CISR UIS Insurance & Investments Oklahoma Kailea McGehee, CIC, CISR Omega Insurance Agency Oregon Katie DeWitt The Simmons Agency dba Stratton Insurance Pennsylvania Brendalisse Rivera-Casanova, J.D., CIC, CRM, CISR Gunn-Mowery, LLC South Carolina Stacy L. Spurling Creech Roddey Watson Insurance Tennessee Julia Simpson Insight Risk Management Texas Sonnie Tremble, CIC, CRM, CISR West Texas Insurance Exchange Vermont Jenn Zandy Union Mutual Fire Insurance Company Virginia Nicole Noonan, CISR, CLCS, CPIA Welch, Graham & Ogden Insurance, Inc. Wisconsin Jennifer DeGeorge, CIC Vizance

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the nation's premier provider of educational opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals.

