2023 Outstanding CSR of the Year State Winners Announced
18 Jul, 2023, 08:43 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, a group of exceptional insurance professionals are selected to represent their states and then compete to become the National Outstanding CSR of the Year. This prestigious award, regarded as the foremost national award of its kind, recognizes the contributions and commitment of those who serve clients within the insurance industry.
To be eligible for the top state honor, the 2023 candidates submitted an essay on the following topic:
"Empathy is an important aspect of customer-facing jobs, and it will only become more important as greater emphasis is placed on making customer interactions feel natural. Explain how empathy has helped you become a better CSR. Give three examples of how you've used empathy in your role and describe the positive effects it's had."
Additionally, entrants demonstrated commendable service to their agencies, industry, and community.
2023 Outstanding CSR of The Year State Winners
|
Arizona
|
Tracy Miller
|
LeBaron & Carroll
|
Arkansas
|
Bobbie Sanchez, CISR
|
Newman Ralph Browning Insurance Agency
|
California
|
Andrea Scaletta, CISR
|
Arthur J. Gallagher
|
Colorado
|
Heather Salvador
|
Weedin Agency, Inc.
|
Illinois
|
Susan Vance
|
Abbe Insurance Agency
|
Indiana
|
Kari Hendrix, CIC
|
Dimond Bros Insurance, LLC
|
Iowa
|
Lori Steffen
|
Perspective Insurance
|
Kentucky
|
Melvia N. Means, CISR, CPIA
|
Houchens Insurance Group
|
Maine
|
Heather M. Bouley
|
F.A. Peabody Company
|
Massachusetts
|
Amy Strout, CISR, CPIA, AILP/PL
|
Bender Hatch Insurance, Inc.
|
Minnesota
|
Jaylen Miller, CISR Elite, CSRM
|
Dwight Swanstrom Company
|
Missouri
|
Sharon G. Cross, CISR
|
Ollis/Akers/Arney
|
Montana
|
Jodi Sprauer, CISR
|
HUB International Mountain States
|
Nebraska
|
Katie Shipp, CISR, CAWC
|
Dodge Partners Insurance
|
New Mexico
|
Kelsey Heath
|
Kysar Leavitt Insurance Agency
|
North Carolina
|
Emily Gregory, CISR, CLCS, CBIA
|
Piedmont Triad Insurance Agency, Inc.
|
Ohio
|
Nicole Perry, CISR
|
UIS Insurance & Investments
|
Oklahoma
|
Kailea McGehee, CIC, CISR
|
Omega Insurance Agency
|
Oregon
|
Katie DeWitt
|
The Simmons Agency dba Stratton Insurance
|
Pennsylvania
|
Brendalisse Rivera-Casanova, J.D., CIC, CRM, CISR
|
Gunn-Mowery, LLC
|
South Carolina
|
Stacy L. Spurling
|
Creech Roddey Watson Insurance
|
Tennessee
|
Julia Simpson
|
Insight Risk Management
|
Texas
|
Sonnie Tremble, CIC, CRM, CISR
|
West Texas Insurance Exchange
|
Vermont
|
Jenn Zandy
|
Union Mutual Fire Insurance Company
|
Virginia
|
Nicole Noonan, CISR, CLCS, CPIA
|
Welch, Graham & Ogden Insurance, Inc.
|
Wisconsin
|
Jennifer DeGeorge, CIC
|
Vizance
The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is the nation's premier provider of educational opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals.
SOURCE The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research
