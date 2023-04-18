2023 PCI Guide from SecurityMetrics Outlines the New PCI 4.0 Standard and Latest Security Trends

OREM, Utah, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new PCI version 4.0 standard has been out for just over a year, yet many organizations are still unaware that there has been an update or are unsure of what the update entails.

The new SecurityMetrics PCI Guide explains the updates and changes to the PCI v. 4.0 standard and includes timelines so that organizations know when they need to be compliant with the new standard.

There are four major reasons for the PCI DSS v4.0 update:

Ensure the standard continues to meet the security needs of the payments industry Promote security as a continuous process Enhance validation methods and procedures Add flexibility and support of additional methodologies to achieve security

PCI DSS v4.0 may seem daunting, but it is actually an improved way to counteract the techniques used by threat actors. The SecurityMetrics PCI Guide is a great resource for organizations to prepare to become compliant with PCI v4.0.

The PCI Guide is an ongoing, collaborative effort, with recommendations and original research from the SecurityMetrics Audit, Penetration Testing, Forensics, Support, and Executive teams.

In addition to important information about PCI DSS version 4.0, the SecurityMetrics PCI Guide contains primary research on the latest security trends and statistics on security, best practices for organizations to keep their data secure, and IT checklists to make scoping and documentation easier.

The 2023 PCI DSS Guide has been updated to include:

2023 forensic data breach predictions

Tips for applying the PCI DSS in a cloud environment

Information on ecommerce attacks, including iFrame hacks

How to set up a PCI-compliant remote workforce setup

Interactive IT checklists for each requirement

Brand new PCI compliance trends and customer data

Tips and experiences from PCI Auditors (QSAs)

"Businesses who utilize the Guide to PCI DSS Compliance can better organize their compliance efforts and understand the way PCI compliance requirements affect cybersecurity. On top of that, the PCI Guide is a great training tool when assigning new resources to your PCI compliance effort," said SecurityMetrics VP of Assessments Gary Glover (CISSP, CISA, QSA.)

Download the 2023 SecurityMetrics Guide to PCI DSS Compliance here .

