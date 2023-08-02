2023 Post Event Financial Analysis of UEFA European Club (Union of European Football Associations) Competition Finals: The Winners and Losers in Broadcasting, Sponsors, Prizes, & Ticketing

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UEFA European Club (Union of European Football Associations) Competition Finals, 2023 - Post Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis of the recent 2023 UEFA European Finals, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

This report provides a detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place in all three UEFA club competitions. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer and well as looking into the sponsorship portfolio's of the 2023 UEFA European Finals.



A global audience of 450 million viewers were expected to have tuned into a part of this year's Champions League Final, with the match broadcasted across 200 nations. CBS Sports hosted Champions League coverage in the US, with the final averaging 976,000 viewers, with a total of 2.18 million tuning in overall.



The Europa League final averaged an audience of 6.5 million on Rai in Italy, whilst over a million viewers tuned in on Telefonica platforms in Spain.The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2023 UCL was $43.3 million, whilst the UEL and UECL's average sponsorship was worth $24.15 million annually.



The UCL has four deals in place that the publisher estimates to be each worth over $40 million annually, with Heineken, Adidas, Sportradar and JustEat.



Over half of the UEL and UECL's sponsors are joint deals primarily with the UCL. The runners-up from the UCL Final will still take home $15.5 million.



The winners of the 2023 Europa League Final takes home $9.44 million, less than half the amount of the UCL.



The winners of the 2023 Europa Conference League take home around $5.49 million for winning the final match, much less than both the UCL and UEL pots.



Who Should Buy

Investors who are attempting to understand the current dynamics of the sponsorship landscape of the 2023 UEFA European Finals and viewership industry professionals who want a detailed analysis on the popularity of the event.

Scope

This report provides an overview of the event including a sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing. An analysis of the 2023 UEFA European Finals sponsors is included and the estimated annual values are provided. Information regarding the events ticketing and attendance figures, player and team profiles as well as the competitions prize-money is also included

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Executive Summary

Overview

2. Broadcasters

UEFA Champions League 2023 Broadcast Breakdown

UEFA Europa League and Conference League 2023 Broadcasts Breakdown

UEFA European Finals 2023 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the World

3. Sponsorship

UEFA Champions League 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio

UEFA Europa League and Conference League 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio

UEFA Champions League 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

UEFA Europa League and Conference League 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

4. Prize Money

UEFA European Finals 2023 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

UEFA European Finals 2023 Attendance & Ticketing

6. Team Profile

UEFA Champions League Final Winners 2023 Team Profile - Manchester City

7. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Heineken

Expedia

Turkish Airlines

PlayStation

PepsiCo

Mastercard

adidas

Sportradar

JustEat

FedEx

Oppo

Sports Interactive

Socios

Topps

Hankook

Engelbert Strauss

Enterprise

Bwin

Swissquote

Molten

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6uqp9n



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets