2023 Prefect Associate Certification Course (PACC) Dates Announced for Data Practitioners and Professionals

Company offering two-day courses to learn core Prefect concepts for dataflow coordination in an interactive setting

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prefect Technologies, Inc , the company behind the open-source data workflow automation platform Prefect, today announced upcoming dates for its Prefect Associate Certification Course (PACC). In this two-day course, participants learn how to orchestrate and observe their dataflows—saving their organizations time, money, and complexity. By attending the course, participants will obtain their Prefect Associate Certification.

The Prefect Associate Certification Course is ideal for users who have begun exploring Prefect and are looking to advance their skill sets for a more successful implementation. The course focuses on gaining competence with Prefect through hands-on labs and a final capstone project. Prefect instructors present PACC in a supportive environment as attendees gain in-depth knowledge of how to use Prefect's tools to streamline their workflows. Topics covered include:

Caching

Logging

Scheduling

Notifications

Automations

Automatic retries

Integrations with popular data tools

Using a collaborative graphical user interface

In 2022, Prefect held four certification courses in the United States, educating over 100 data practitioners. In 2023, Prefect will expand PACC to an international audience with PACC-London in June.

"I attended the first PACC training in person, which was an incredible experience. The two primary instructors were great and knowledgeable about Prefect 2.0 and how it was built. I immediately applied what I learned to create custom workflows at Cox Automotive, which helped me improve my productivity. The small class size also allowed for personalized attention from the instructors. Overall, it was a worthwhile investment in time, and I would attend the advanced version of PACC when it is offered," said John Kang, Industrial Engineering Director at Cox Automotive.

"The best part about the Prefect Associate Certification Course is the tangible takeaways we've seen participants leave with: solutions they can implement immediately. We've seen faster and smoother migrations with Prefect V1 to V2, alongside improved productivity. Our goal is to provide a space for new and existing Prefect users to build meaningful relationships in the data community. We deliver this through a guided experience that fosters collaboration and creativity—while upleveling their skills," said Anthony Head, SVP of Sales & Success at Prefect.

Event dates are below. See each event page for additional information and to register:

Other ways to get and stay involved with Prefect can be found here , including joining the company's 23,000+ member Slack community and following on Twitter at @PrefectIO .

About Prefect

Prefect is a dataflow automation platform that enables data engineers to build, automatically run, and monitor complex pipelines at scale. Prefect is used by organizations of all sizes across the globe, and thousands of community members support its open-source code base. Founded in 2018 by Jeremiah Lowin, Prefect raised its Series B in 2021. Investors include Bessemer Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management. For more information on Prefect, visit https://www.prefect.io .

SOURCE Prefect