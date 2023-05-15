2023 Railways in India Report: Master Dataset of 1,000+ Projects

May 15, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Railways in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has released the 14th edition of "Railways in India 2023" research report.
The Railways in India report is the most comprehensive and up to date analysis of railways sector in India. This is the 14th edition.
The report is part of RailPlus, a continuing information advisory service. The RailPlus service has five elements:-
1. Railways in India 2023 report (updated every quarter)
2. Master dataset of 1,000+ projects (updated every quarter)
3. India Rail Tracker
4. Monthly Progress Reports (12)
5. Weekly Newsletters (52)
1. The Railways in India report provides information on:
- Sector Trends, Progress and Key Developments
- Pipeline of Upcoming, Under Bidding and Ongoing Projects
- Progress and Opportunities under Mega Programmes
- Insights across key segments - Rolling Stock, Tracks, S&T, etc
- Investment Requirements and Key Projections
- Market Opportunities for Industry Stakeholders
2. Master dataset: The database includes upcoming projects (ongoing and planned) in the sector with details on project name, segment/component, cost, capacity, location, implementing agency, current status, mode of implementation, etc.
3. India Rail tracker provides continuously updated information on:-
- News & Developments
- Project Updates
- Freight Traffic and Earnings
- Passenger Traffic and Earnings
- Key Efficiency Indicators
- Project Pipeline
- Mega Programmes
- Tenders
4. Monthly Progress Reports will include:
- Analysis of Traffic and Earnings
- Performance of Production Units
- Key Efficiency Indicators
- Upcoming Tenders
5. Weekly Newsletters will include summary updates on:
- Policy Announcements
- Government Initiatives
- Update on Key Programmes
- Key Financings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2q3x3u
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article