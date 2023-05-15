2023 Railways in India Report: Master Dataset of 1,000+ Projects

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Railways in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Railways in India report is the most comprehensive and up to date analysis of railways sector in India. This is the 14th edition.

The report is part of RailPlus, a continuing information advisory service. The RailPlus service has five elements:-

1. Railways in India 2023 report (updated every quarter)

2. Master dataset of 1,000+ projects (updated every quarter)

3. India Rail Tracker

4. Monthly Progress Reports (12)

5. Weekly Newsletters (52)

1. The Railways in India report provides information on:

Sector Trends, Progress and Key Developments

Pipeline of Upcoming, Under Bidding and Ongoing Projects

Progress and Opportunities under Mega Programmes

Insights across key segments - Rolling Stock, Tracks, S&T, etc

Investment Requirements and Key Projections

Market Opportunities for Industry Stakeholders

2. Master dataset: The database includes upcoming projects (ongoing and planned) in the sector with details on project name, segment/component, cost, capacity, location, implementing agency, current status, mode of implementation, etc.

3. India Rail tracker provides continuously updated information on:-

News & Developments

Project Updates

Freight Traffic and Earnings

Passenger Traffic and Earnings

Key Efficiency Indicators

Project Pipeline

Mega Programmes

Tenders

4. Monthly Progress Reports will include:

Analysis of Traffic and Earnings

Performance of Production Units

Key Efficiency Indicators

Upcoming Tenders

5. Weekly Newsletters will include summary updates on:

Policy Announcements

Government Initiatives

Update on Key Programmes

Key Financings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2q3x3u

