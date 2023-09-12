2023 Raise Awards Celebrate Nonprofit Trailblazers

Organizations of all sizes with missions spanning women in STEM to children's mental health comprise the 2023 Raise Awards winners.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, announced this year's Raise Awards winners during the Raise 2023 conference in Nashville, TN. Over 550 nonprofit fundraising professionals came together at the Country Music Hall of Fame September 11-12 to learn cutting-edge fundraising strategies from experts in the field, network with fellow fundraising professionals, and share strategies to benefit the nonprofit community.

"Through the Raise Awards, we honor the fearless spirits of those building a better tomorrow," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "These remarkable individuals and organizations are not just fundraisers; they're architects of change who are reimagining generosity in the social sector through innovative approaches and unwavering commitment. It's a privilege to recognize them."

The Raise Awards shine a light on outstanding nonprofit organizations and professionals shaping the future of fundraising. This year's honorees represent a wide spectrum of mission-driven organizations of all sizes, from local changemakers to organizations impacting thousands.

Innovative Nonprofit of the Year

The Innovative Nonprofit of the Year Award recognizes creativity in fundraising by organizations who are thinking outside the box and implementing new ideas. One organization with annual revenue of less than $5 million and one with revenue of $5 million or more receive the award.

Sound Experience fosters environmental sustainability, youth development, and maritime careers through programs aboard the schooner Adventuress. They redefined peer-to-peer fundraising with their hybrid sailboat race and increased event revenue by 31% in 2022. Sound Experience serves nearly 1,000 young people each year with enriching programs that encourage exploration and spark learning and curiosity.

Storyteller of the Year

The Storyteller of the Year Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in communication and promotion that informs the mind and moves the heart. One organization with annual revenue of less than $5 million and one with revenue of $5 million or more receive the award.

Cal's Angels is a beacon of hope for pediatric cancer patients and their families. Their annual War on Wheels cycling charity ride gets supporters involved in storytelling, sharing challenges faced on their 100-mile rides while emphasizing that no matter how hard the physical challenge, it's nothing compared to what patients face. Cal's Angels efforts have led to over 2,000 patient wishes granted and over $1.25 million pledged to Chicago area hospitals.

Fundraisers of the Year

The Fundraiser of the Year Award recognizes three individuals who live out their organizations' missions, who are dedicated to the donor experience, and who always give 110% to their causes.

Ash Drew , Pet Partners : Ash's leadership amplifies the organization's mission through inventive approaches that ignite engagement. Her personal touches resonate with donors and staff, from fundraising advice to thank-you calls and handwritten notes. Through her efforts alongside her team, their two main events raised more than $234,000 combined.

, Ash's leadership amplifies the organization's mission through inventive approaches that ignite engagement. Her personal touches resonate with donors and staff, from fundraising advice to thank-you calls and handwritten notes. Through her efforts alongside her team, their two main events raised more than combined. Jessica Maginn , Indy Women in Tech: Jessica embodies transformative leadership through her empathetic, adaptable, and accountable approach. In addition to mentoring students and young women on networking, communication, and personal branding, she transforms connections into partnerships, significantly contributing to her organization's fundraising.

, Jessica embodies transformative leadership through her empathetic, adaptable, and accountable approach. In addition to mentoring students and young women on networking, communication, and personal branding, she transforms connections into partnerships, significantly contributing to her organization's fundraising. Kristi Nelson , Childhaven: Kristi's exceptional leadership elevates philanthropy and empowers Childhaven's mission to create lasting change for children and families. Her visionary strategy includes a $20 million campaign, shaping organizational transformation and attracting unprecedented support as they continue a record year, with a 37% revenue increase goal.

Raise Awards winners were selected by a committee of peer nonprofit professionals and industry experts, including representatives from Human Rights Campaign, Arthritis Foundation, and United Way. The committee focused on specific achievements, campaigns, and events from the last 12 months. In addition to the recognition, winners receive a cash donation to their mission on behalf of OneCause.

To learn more about the Raise Awards, please visit: https://www.onecause.com/raise/awards/.

Next year's Raise Awards will open for submissions in April 2024.

