2023 Robotics Reports Subscription

Mar 06, 2023, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robot Report Subscription: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The subscription includes access to 7 reports on the Robotics industry, with access to report updates for one year.
Robots bring automated processes to every aspect of industrial and human endeavors. Robots promise to dominate every sector. Existing robotics companies need to position themselves to expand to related application sectors
The automated process implementation has brought a new generation of the industrial revolution. World economies are set to soar. All auto companies are phasing out gasoline fueled vehicles. Automated process is more efficient than human labor of repetitive tasks, humans make mistakes, and robots work 24 x 7.
Collaborative Robots Bring Automation Capability to the Automotive Industry, Warehouses, Manufacturing, and Agriculture. With collaborative robots, humans and robots can work alongside each other.
Collaborative robot markets are driven primarily by robotic adoption in the electric vehicles and solid-state battery markets where auto companies are building out systems that enable the shift to new technologies. As they build new factories, they are implementing the robotic capability to help reduce labor costs in manufacturing. The same issues are driving the adoption of collaboration in various industries.
Transportation Robots
- Autonomous Vehicles, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Automotive Manufacturing Robots, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Autonomous Airplanes, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Industrial Robots
- Industrial Robots, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Industrial Robot Arm Market
- Welding Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Robotic Tending Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Robotic Deburring Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Robotic Palletizing Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Automotive Industrial Robots, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Autonomous Mobile Warehouse Industrial Robots, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Collaborative Robots, Cabot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- SCARA robots (Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm) and Cartesian Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Articulated Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Deburring, Grinding, and Milling Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Material Handling Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Packaging & Palletizing Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Inspection Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Dispensing Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Part Transfer Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Assembly Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Agricultural Robots
- Agricultural Robots, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Cow Milking Robot Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Automatic Cow Feeding Robot Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Crop Planting Robots Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Crop Picking Robots Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Tractor Robots Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Medical Robots
- Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Radiological Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Abdominal Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Cardiac Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Pharmaceutical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Robotics for radiotherapy Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Rehabilitation robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Laboratory Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Robotic prosthetics Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Hospital robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Cleaning Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Military and First Responder Robots
- Military Robots, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Logistics and Shipping Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Tank and Truck Convoy Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Fire Fighting Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Mine clearance military robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Surveillance and reconnaissance military robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Armed military robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Unnamed aerial vehicle robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Unnamed ground vehicle robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Drones Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Mine clearance military robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Cooking and Household Robots, Cleaning Robots
- Gutter Cleaning Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Vacuum Cleaning Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Window Cleaning Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Automatic Pool Cleaner Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Mop Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Security Robots
- Security Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Surveillance 24/7 Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Gas Leak Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Healthcare Services Delivery Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Retail Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Robot Camera and Sensor Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028
Key Topics:
- Abdominal Surgical Robots
- Agricultural Robots
- Articulated Robots
- Assembly Robots
- Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)
- Automatic Cow Feeding Robots
- Automotive Industrial Robots
- Automotive Manufacturing Robots
- Autonomous Airplanes
- Autonomous Mobile
- Autonomous Mobile Robots
- Autonomous mobile Robots (AMRs)
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Cardiac Surgical Robots
- Collaborative Robot Tasks
- Collaborative Robots
- Cow Milking Robots
- Crop Picking Robots
- Crop Planting Robots
- Deburring, Grinding, and Milling Robots
- Dispensing Robots
- Industrial Robot Arm
- Industrial Robots
- Inspection Robots
- Material Handling Robots
- Medical Robots
- Mobile Industrial Robots
- Orthopedic Surgical Robots
- Packaging & Palletizing Robots
- Part Transfer Robots
- Pharmaceutical Robots
- Radiological Surgical Robots
- Robotic Palletizing
- Robots in Manufacturing
- SCARA Robots (Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm) and Cartesian Robots
- Security Robots
- Surgical Robots
- Tractor Robots
- Transportation Robots
- Warehouse Industrial Robots
- Welding Robots
