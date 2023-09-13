2023 ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL OPENS

News provided by

Rochester Fringe Festival, Inc.

13 Sep, 2023, 14:00 ET

Presenting World-Renowned Shows from Five Countries

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rochester Fringe Festival, the largest multidisciplinary performing arts event in New York State, opened on Tuesday, Sept. 12, for the 2023 festival which runs through September 23. The festival has drawn 670,000 people to more than 4,500 performances by regional, national, and international artists. Full show schedule: rochesterfringe.com.

Continue Reading

The 2023 festival presents shows from four continents, with celebrated artists from Colombia, France, Ireland, and Australia as well as the U.S. Thirty venues present 500 performances throughout the 12-day festival.

Direct from Colombia, the celebrated modern circus company Circolombia makes its Rochester Fringe debut with the world premiere of CORAZÓN, every evening beginning September 12 in the Spiegeltent. Circolombia's charismatic cast melds jaw-dropping stunts, raw choreography, and heart-pumping rap and Latin music, and a uniquely modern circus aesthetic to create a world-class entertainment experience

In its U.S. debut tour, the highly acclaimed French company Cirque Inextremiste brings its latest show, EXIT, on September 15 and 16, in which a group of daredevil acrobats commandeer a full-sized hot air balloon and launch themselves and a grand piano high into the air. This event is free.

The Rochester Fringe brings the world-famous street theatre duo, The Fanzinis, to the festival on September 15-17 in a cultural exchange with County Cavan, Monroe County, NY's sister county in Ireland. Two Olympian-level goofs, the Fanzinis present their comic and family-friendly Ballet Poulet for free, at two outdoor venues.

The work of the distinguished Australian artist, Craig Walsh, Monuments provides 3D projection art for the entire festival. Projected on three living trees, portraits become animated sculptural monuments, testing our definition of tributes and who they should honor.

Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian Tig Notaro is this year's comedy headliner, in her new show Hello Again on September 16 at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.

Tickets are now on sale:

Online: rochesterfringe.com;
Phone: (585) 957-9837 (additional fees apply) or for Tig Notaro only: (585) 274-3000
In-person during the festival: at the venue door or at One Fringe Place Box Office, corner of Main & Gibbs, Rochester, NY. 

SOURCE Rochester Fringe Festival, Inc.

Also from this source

ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL REVEALS 2023 LINEUP

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.