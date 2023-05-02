2023 SaaS Awards Announced - APPEALIE Honors The Very Best In Software

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- APPEALIE has announced the winners of the 2023 SaaS Awards.

33 SaaS apps were recognized for their demonstrated excellence and customer outcomes. Winning SaaS platforms included Alida Inc., ChurnZero, CodeTwo and Planet DDS.

"Software buyers have an overwhelming number of vendors to choose from. Our data-driven software award methodology honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that are differentiated from the crowd by delivering superior customer outcomes" commented Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE.

As an indicator of APPEALIE's SaaS Award selectivity, the Overall SaaS Award winners averaged over 4.6 stars on the most popular software review platforms (G2, Capterra, and GetApp - all of which use a 5-star rating scale).

The 2023 APPEALIE SaaS Award winners are presented below:

OVERALL SAAS AWARD WINNERS

Overall SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, 3rd party analyst research, amongst other criteria.

With the continued growth in entries and competition to the APPEALIE SaaS Awards, the Overall SaaS Award winners now incorporate specific product categories and customer segment.

Customer Segment: Enterprise

Analytics + Business Intelligence:

Discuss

Invoca

Collaboration & Productivity:

Eptura

Stack Overflow

Tray.io

Customer Service:

ChurnZero

SightCall

Development + DevOps:

Plivo

Marketing:

Alida Inc.

Birdeye

CodeTwo

Invoca

ON24

Sales:

Invoca

Security:

Ontic

Red Sift

Vertical Industry:

Submittable

Customer Segment: Small Business + Mid-Market

Collaboration & Productivity:

LiquidPlanner

Stack Overflow

Commerce:

2Checkout (now Verifone)

Rush Technologies Inc.

Customer Service:

ChurnZero

Development + DevOps:

Frontegg

Plivo

ERP + Finance:

IRIS CARBON®

Lovat Compliance LTD

Marketing:

Birdeye

Thryv

Vertical Industry:

Appfolio

Impel

Lexipol

SaaS Customer Success Award Winners



Alida Inc.

AppFolio Investment Management

ChurnZero

CodeTwo

Exdion Solutions Inc.

Invia Pty. Ltd.

Invoca

Marchex

Planet DDS

Plivo

Pushpay

Spotlight Reporting

Tripleseat

ABOUT APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.

Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.

Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.

https://appealie.com/

Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

