2023 Sees Largest and Most Diverse Incoming Class of UNH Franklin Pierce Hybrid JD Program

News provided by

University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law

30 Oct, 2023, 08:39 ET

CONCORD, N.H., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law has welcomed its largest incoming class in their Hybrid JD in Intellectual Property, Technology & Information Law since launching the program in 2019. The incoming Class of 2027 seated 95 students from three different countries and 27 different states (plus Washington D.C.), with 42% representing minority groups (a 65% increase over last year).

Continue Reading
University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law
University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law

In addition to seeing nearly 28% growth in applications for the part-time and mostly online law degree program, the incoming Hybrid JD class celebrates growth in other demographic categories, including representing nearly 50% female, 45% holding STEM degrees, 55% holding advanced degrees, and 18% possessing active duty or veteran military status.

"Our Hybrid JD students bring incredible experiences—and their whole selves—to the virtual classroom and in-person sessions," said Megan Carpenter, Dean and Professor of Law. "Teaching the next generation of IP, information law, and technology law legal professionals is an honor and a privilege, and I cannot wait to see these future leaders flourish in the years ahead."

Now in its fifth year, the ABA-approved Hybrid JD with a focus in Intellectual Property, Technology, and Information Law has seen great success for its graduates and students from across the country and the globe, opening up a top-ranked legal education in IP to working professionals who will complete the majority of their coursework online during the 3.5 year program.

"What I really appreciate about our Hybrid JD students is that they are working professionals and are highly invested in their own education," said Shane Cooper, Associate Dean for Administration and Enrollment. "Having to take the time out of their busy lives to be a part of this unique program, you see the extra level of dedication and motivation they have."

As part of the Hybrid JD program, students learn from a premier faculty that includes patent experts, sports law leaders, technology law gurus, trademark scholars, and more. Additionally, students will join a global alumni community of leaders who work and practice in 80 different countries, create IP strategy for Fortune 100 companies including Microsoft, Pepsi, Bayer, Samsung, and WeWork, and lead IP offices in Asia and Latin America. Students will also benefit from the school's bar preparation program beginning in their 1L year and its Career Services Office which has dedicated career counselors for students in the hybrid JD program.

More details about the Hybrid JD at UNH Franklin Pierce can be found on the school's website.

About University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law
Accredited by the American Bar Association, UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law is located in Concord, New Hampshire, and is a world-renowned law school for the study of intellectual property law.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Brad Wuorinen
(214) 932-0937
[email protected] 

SOURCE University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law

